Theatre to Take Center Stage in April with Creative Lab Hawaii Free Programs

Posted on Mar 31, 2021 in News

For Immediate Release: March 31, 2021

Launch of First Playwrights Immersive and Short Plays Reading Festival

HONOLULU—Celebrating both the creative and business side of Theatre, Creative Lab Hawaii (CLH) announces new panels, programs, and a live streamed festival for April 2021. Developed by the Hawaii State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism’s (DBEDT) Creative Industries Division to accelerate the growth of Hawaii’s creative workforce, CLH will present its dynamic Theatre lineup in partnership with Hawaii State Theatre Council, Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF), and the Dramatists Guild.

On April 24 at 2 p.m. HST, the public is invited to attend a free play reading festival online. Discussions on writing for the theatre and theatre in the digital age featuring acclaimed mentors from across the industry will also be offered in April.

Known for its core programs of Screenwriting, Producing, Web-Series, Music, and Animation, CLH announces the finalists in its first cohort of the Playwrights Immersive, building on CLH’s tradition of providing intensive learning programs and mentorship across various creative disciplines. Three local creatives have been selected, following a competitive application process, to develop their craft and respective projects in the April CLH Playwrights Immersive: Lee Cataluna, Sean-Joseph Choo from Oahu, and Sean Dunnington from Hawaii Island.

“Our local theatre community is rich with talent. We felt it was important to uplift our playwrights through access to theatre professionals in the industry through our CLH Immersive structure,” says Georja Skinner, division chief of Creative Industries, DBEDT. “Performers and the venues they call home have faced challenges caused by the pandemic, with their houses dark, and live audiences put on pause. This month of activities is not only a celebration of the innovation and resiliency found in our local creatives, but provides insights into navigating the evolving world of theatre and ways to skillfully pivot to interim digital streaming until the curtain rises again for live performances.”

“Storytelling is such a beautiful part of Hawaii’s deep cultural history,” said DGF Executive Director, Rachel Routh. “As an organization that works to support storytellers throughout the United States, DGF is thrilled to partner with Creative Lab Hawaii to provide more opportunities for emerging writing talent to flourish on the page, stage, and beyond.”

Several of the esteemed coaches and speakers selected to mentor the CLH’s Playwrights Immersive and Weekend Ideation programs will also lend their talents to CLH’s public events. The following virtual events, all offered free of charge and open to the community, are in the wings for April:

DIGITAL THEATRE: A NEW STAGE – Webinar on Saturday, April 3 at 1 p.m. HST Link to register: bit.ly/CLH2021DDTHE

Join industry experts as they discuss the how and why of digital theatre as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Panelists include:

Amy C. Ashton is in her first season as Producing Associate at La Jolla Playhouse, with a specialty in producing site-specific and immersive theatre. During the pandemic, her focus has been producing 14 original performance pieces as a part of the Playhouse’s Digital WOW offerings. Prior, she served as Managing Director of Colt Coeur Theatre Company for over a decade, developing and producing 11 productions—most recently the New York Times’ Critic’s Pick, Eureka Day, by Jonathan Spector.

SHORT PLAYS READING FESTIVAL – Streamed Live on Saturday, April 24 at 2 p.m. HST Link to register: bit.ly/CLH2021THESPR

Experience six short-play readings written by CLH fellows in the Theatre Weekend Ideation Program from across ka pae āina o Hawaii. The must-see streamed event runs two hours, featuring CLH Ideation fellows Jessie Ren Marshall, Lin McEwan, and Ryan Okinaka, as well as the new Playwrights Immersive cohort:

Lee Cataluna’s most recent commissions are for La Jolla Playhouse, Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and San Francisco Playhouse. In 2020, she won the Von Marie Atchley Excellence in Playwriting Award from Native Voices at the Autry. Her work locally has been seen at the Honolulu Theatre for Youth, Kumu Kahua Theatre and UH Mānoa. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild.

PLAYWRIGHTS ON PLAYWRITING – Webinar on Wednesday, April 28 at 1:00 p.m. HST Link to register: bit.ly/CLH2021PWIPP

Join us as we discuss the creative and business elements of writing for the theatre. Moderated by Donna Blanchard, panelists include:

Lloyd Suh is the author of The Chinese Lady, Charles Francis Chan Jr.’s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery, American Hwangap, The Wong Kids in the Secret of the Space Chupacabra Go!, Jesus in India, and others. His works have been produced with Ma-Yi, Magic, EST, NAATCO, Children’s Theatre Co, Milwaukee Rep, and more, including the Cultural Center of the Philippines and PCPA in Seoul, Korea. He has received the Helen Merrill Award, Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, and Horton Foote Prize, and is a current Guggenheim Fellow.

The Playwrights Immersive is a yearlong program for playwrights working on a two-act theatrical narrative play or musical. It includes a five-day, boot camp-style clinic, followed by a one-year coaching program that supports fellows in executing their material as individuals, and as a group. To be considered for the selective program, playwrights must have written a minimum of three two-act plays and/or musicals and have participated in the Weekend Ideation.

Additional world-renowned coaches and speakers that will be supporting the new Playwrights Immersive will include:

Shirley Fishman has worked with numerous playwrights and directors during twenty seasons at La Jolla Playhouse as Associate Artistic Director, Director of New Play Development, and Dramaturg, developing new plays and musicals for LJP stages (including Tony Award-winning Come from Away and Indecent).

To learn more about Creative Lab Hawaii programs and panels, please visit: creativelab.hawaii.gov To connect to Creative Lab Hawaii via social media for the latest updates, please visit: Facebook: Creative Lab Hawaii – www.facebook.com/creativelabhawaii Twitter: CreativeLabHI – www.twitter.com/creativelabhi IG: CreativeLabHI – www.instagram.com/creativelabhi

# # #

About Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation sector job growth.

About Creative Industries Division (CID) CID, a division within DBEDT, is the state’s lead agency dedicated to advocating for and accelerating the growth of Hawaii’s Creative Economy. Through initiatives, program development, and strategic partnerships, the division and its branches implement activities to expand the business development, global export and investment capacity of Hawaii’s arts, culture, music, film, literary, publishing, digital and new media industries.

About the Creative Lab Hawaii Program The Creative Lab Hawaii (CLH) Program was founded in 2012 by the Hawaii State Department of Business, Economic, Development and Tourism’s (DBEDT) Creative Industries Division to accelerate the growth of Hawaii’s creative workforce through immersive, hands-on training in three modules; 1) Immersive Programs (1 year); 2) Ideation Workshops (3 months); and 3) Public Panels and Keynotes.

CLH focus areas include screenwriting, producing, acting, animation, indigenous narrative storytelling, interactive media, acting, music licensing, and design/fashion. CLH is a key facet of Hawaii’s growing creative economy, having developed an ecosystem designed to increase skill sets, export local IP, build a network of creatives working collaboratively, attract investment and build Hawaii’s creative entrepreneurial capacity—all key aspects of our State’s focus on an innovation economy.

About DGF Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. We sponsor educational programs; provide awards, grants, and stipends; offer free space to create new works; and give emergency aid to writers in need. Since the beginning of theCOVID-19 theatrical shutdown in March 2020, DGF has distributed more than $1 million in immediate financial relief to writers through the Emergency Grants program. By supporting and nurturing the creators of today, we protect the stories of tomorrow. For more information on how to support theater writers, visit DGF.org and follow @dgfound.

Media Contacts: Susan Wright Becker Communications, Inc. (808) 799-4293 (mobile)

Georja Skinner Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (808) 291-8073