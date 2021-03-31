F&G seeks public help in suspected elk poaching case near Emmett

The big bull elk with a distinctive set of antlers was something of a celebrity to folks living in Emmett. Now Fish and Game is asking people for information regarding the suspected poaching of a large bull elk northeast of Emmett near Black Canyon Dam in late February.

Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information in the case, and callers can remain anonymous. Contact CAP at 1-800-632-5999 twenty four hours a day, or provide information online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher.

Local residents enjoyed observing the bull elk for several weeks prior to its disappearance. In late February, Fish and Game conservation officer Josh Leal responded to a report of a dead elk near the south side of Black Canyon Dam and found the headless carcass of a large bull.

“Given the timing, it is reasonable to assume this is the same bull seen and enjoyed by so many people,” Leal said.

Witnesses reported seeing two people dressed in camouflage clothing – one carrying a rifle – in the area shortly before the elk was discovered.

Evidence was collected at the scene, but Leal would like to speak with others who might have knowledge of the poaching incident, a case which has struck a chord with local residents.

“I am very interested in visiting with anyone who has information regarding this case,” Leal noted.

In addition to the CAP hotline, persons with information regarding this case may also contact the Fish and Game Nampa office at 208-465-8465 weekdays and Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550 on weekends.