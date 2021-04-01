From the Doghouse to the Penthouse: Shelter Dogs Spend the Night at Maui's Luxury Resorts

Maui Humane Society slumber party fundraising event 'Wags to Riches' rolls out the red carpet for shelter dogs at Four Seasons, Fairmont and Andaz in Hawaii

MAUI, HAWAII, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maui Humane Society is hosting their annual slumber party with a luxurious twist on May 1, 2021. This year, the Wags to Riches event will be sending shelter animals from the doghouse to the penthouse! Participants will compete for a coveted sleepover spot in the kennels while the top fundraisers will earn a VIP night with a shelter pup at several of Hawaii’s top-rated luxury beachfront resorts.

“We love the idea of taking a homeless shelter dog to a world-class resort where they’ll be spoiled for the night. Alternatively, those who stay in the shelter with our cats and dogs will also be treated like guests as we roll out the red carpet with a luxury hotel theme,” stated CEO Steve MacKinnon.

Four Seasons Resort Maui, Fairmont Kea Lani and Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort are three properties who plan to check-in their furry guests. “We are really excited to be participating in this year’s Wags to Riches event," says General Manager Marc Bromley of Four Seasons Resort Maui. "Each guest is always welcomed with aloha and provided our legendary 5-star service; that goes for our four-legged guests as well."

The Wailea properties are pet-friendly and have been Maui Humane Society supporters for years. “Fairmont has a rich history of welcoming and cherishing canine guests, and some properties even ‘employ’ a four-legged Canine Ambassador on-site. At Fairmont Kea Lani we are thrilled to support the heartfelt mission of Maui Humane Society,” explains Shannah Milstead, Director of Sales and Marketing. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort General Manager Michael Jokovich stated, "We are delighted to welcome our four-legged guests to experience a night of luxury with us at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. The Maui Humane Society and the Andaz Maui have partnered in the past to find forever homes for their shelter dogs, and this is another wonderful opportunity to support a worthy cause.”

To register as a participant in the Wags to Riches slumber party, sign up at www.mauihumanesociety.org starting April 1st. Participants will be utilizing a peer-to-peer software platform that allows them to integrate with social media, view a fundraising leaderboard and engage in gamification awards to motivate efforts. The highest dozen fundraisers will be announced at noon on April 30 with the top several securing resort stays and the remainder landing a night in the shelter. The event will be live streamed from Maui Humane Society and the resorts throughout the night and will include competitions, games and prizes.

Maui Humane Society is the only open admission shelter on the island, accepting all animals in need. MHS cares for over 4000 animals a year and offers low and no-cost spay and neuter services to the public. Last year, Veterinary Staff performed over 5700 spay/neuter surgeries and over 2000 Hope Fund procedures for animals who required medical care beyond what is typically possible. Their lifesaving Wings of Aloha transfer program and Foster program of over 400 local families is saving the lives of over 2500 animals a year. During COVID, a community assistance program launched to help feed and care for pets of those financially impacted by the pandemic. To date, over 50,000 lbs of free pet food has been distributed. For more information visit www.mauihumanesociety.org.