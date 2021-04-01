HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST MARCH 31, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported and One Death.

DOH reports 100 new cases of coronavirus today and one death.

Oʻahu

1 female, 80+ yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

This report includes cases up until Monday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. March 29, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 42 23,063 Hawai‘i 16 2,479 Maui 30 2,856 Kaua‘i 1 191 Moloka‘i 0 34 Lānaʻi 1 111 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 10 947 Total Cases 100 29,681++ Deaths 1 463

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 3/28/21 – Hawai‘i-1, Maui 19, O‘ahu-22, Kauaʻi-0

Large COVID-19 Cluster Warrants Caution on Maui DOH is issuing guidance to a Maui church and its congregation because of the imminent health threat posed by a large cluster of COVID-19 cases. King’s Cathedral in Kahului is encouraged to cancel all upcoming in-person events and conduct only virtual services until the cluster is contained.

COVID cases associated with King’s Cathedral were identified as a cluster on March 7. DOH first met with church representatives to recommend containment measures including isolation, quarantine, and advising to switching to virtual services. However, further transmission was detected related to ongoing in-person services, a youth conference, and other gatherings. The cluster has doubled in the past ten days and now totals 50 COVID-19 cases. Those affected range in age from 10 to 77.

Acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said, “DOH does not disclose specific cluster locations unless there is an imminent risk to public health. Based on the findings of our investigative team, we believe disclosure is warranted to prevent further transmission of the disease.”

People who attended events hosted by King’s Cathedral and Chapels in the past 14 days are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19. They should closely monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms develop, they are advised to self-quarantine and seek medical consultation. Those who think they’ve also been exposed can get a free COVID-19 test: https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19

Greater Vaccine Supply Facilitates Additional Vaccination Opportunities DOH is asking its District Health Officers on the neighbor islands to expand vaccine eligibility as needed to ensure all available vaccination slots are filled.

Every island has its own unique characteristics including population, population density, healthcare resources and enthusiasm for COVID-19 vaccine. With more vaccine coming into Hawai‘i this week than any previous week, DOH wants to give the neighbor islands more say in how they administer vaccinations. Dr. Char said, “The state is getting more than 81,000 vaccine doses this week and the federal government is distributing thousands more to Longs Drugs and Safeway. The combined allocation to Hawai‘i this week tops 120,000 doses. We want those doses in the correct arms as quickly as possible and believe the neighbor islands are situated to get that done.”

The DOH will coordinate the designation of who is eligible in each county and continue to determine vaccine eligibility on O‘ahu. To date, vaccines on O‘ahu are reserved for those in phase 1a and 1b of the state’s vaccination program as well as those age 60 and older, those being treated with oxygen for severe respiratory conditions, those on dialysis, chemotherapy or other infusion therapy, as well as essential workers at hotels, restaurants and bars. Beginning Monday, vaccine eligibility will also expand to essential workers in construction, banking and finance, communications, media, retail, information technology, clergy, and transportation and logistics. Vaccine registration is available here:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccination-registration/

Department of Public Safety : Statewide Inmate Testing Continues COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) total active inmate cases remain unchanged at five (5). There are no MCCC inmates in the hospital. The O‘ahu Community Correctional center reports 10 negative inmate test result and Halawa Correctional Facility reports three (3) negative inmate test results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority : 18,362 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday Yesterday, a total of 18,362 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 12,011 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 2,064 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

