[Updated] Be Pro Network to Tokenize Nature Art Piece, Provided by RX Law Air, Into NFT Digital Asset at Miami Event
This is an updated version of the formerly distributed press release on March 31st, 2021.
Society must embrace structural changes because things would never go back to what they were before.”MIAMI, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 brought a lot of changes due to the pandemic, and not all of them were negative. With the move to what seemed like across the board digitization: of how people work, network, and communicate, also came a fast growing trend for artists to monetize their art into digital art known as NFTs.
— Edward Rodriguez
NFT is an acronym for “non-fungible token” and the best way it can be understood by those unfamiliar with blockchain technology is that it is one of a kind and thus, non transferable into another currency. While other crypto currencies can be transferred from one to another (i.e. ETH into Bitcoin into, later, FIAT currency), NFTs don’t possess this quality— making the access of certain NFTs even more exclusive.
Celebrities and influencers like Grimes and Logan Paul have recently received a lot of attention for NFTs they have bought and sold—often in the millions.
Usually corresponding with digital art, now, the first ever nature art piece, a 250 pound emerald provided by RX Law Air LLC, will be tokenized into an NFT by Be Pro Network LLC in an exclusive Miami, FL based ceremony on April 1st.
Be Pro Network is a DeFi multi-service firm powered by a network of professionals and blockchain technology. They support clients with the securitization of hard assets via conversions to digital tokens, while also providing commercial financing to businesses. RX Law Air LLC owns the emerald.
Both parties worked with Matthew Grzeszxt, the referral agent in the transaction. Grzeszxt has traveled the world for over 35 years selling natural stone products; he owned a factory in Turkey that sold 3.4 million square feet of marble and travertine. Today, he is a BPN referral agent.
The stone, which has an assessed value of $105 million, is currently stored at a prestigious art gallery in Miami, FL, and will be taken out for the afternoon ceremony. Edward Rodriguez, founder and CEO of Be Pro Network, believes that digital currencies are setting the stage for an exciting form of innovation and impact.
"Society must embrace structural changes because things would never go back to what they were before,” he commented.
The private ceremony is for invited elite guests only and requires pre-registration necessitating identification such as passports to ensure optimum security.
Max Pomeranz the general counsel to RX Law Air, is excited about the prestigious confirmed guests, including esteemed academics in gemology.
“Professor Norman M. Rodi will be present to share his insights on this extraordinary art,” noted Pomeranz.
To learn more about the event and get in touch with Be Pro Network, get in touch here.
About Be Pro Network and RX Air LLC: Be Pro Network is a DeFi multi-service firm powered by a network of professionals and blockchain technology. They support clients with the securitization of hard assets via conversions to digital tokens, while also providing commercial financing to businesses. RX Air LLC is an asset holding company with possession of high value natural assets including emeralds and more.
