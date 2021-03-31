DEQ to host a public hearing on new landfill permit for Duke’s Allen Steam Station Closure Actions

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Waste Management (DWM) will host a public hearing on Tuesday, May 4, on a draft solid waste permit for the first of three new landfills at the Allen Steam Station. The draft permit will include Duke Energy’s construction and operation of the first new landfill (called the North Starter Landfill) for the disposal of excavated coal ash at the Allen Steam Station. Members of the public are invited to attend the public hearing online or by phone and provide their comments on the proposed permit.

Allen Steam Station, located at 253 Plant Allen Road (NC 273) south of Belmont, will have three landfills constructed to dispose of excavated coal ash residuals. The North Starter Landfill will be the first constructed, located partially within the former footprint of the Retired Ash Basin in the property’s northwest portion. Approximately 25 acres, it will be designed to hold nearly 2.3 million cubic yards of coal ash and will stand 130 feet tall, rising approximately 50 feet above Southpoint Road.

The Department approved the Closure Plan for the Allen Steam Station facility’s two ash basins on October 28, 2020. The closure by excavation of the coal ash impoundments is consistent with the 2020 Settlement Agreement and signed Consent Order between NCDEQ, Duke Energy, and community and environmental groups.

Event title: Duke Energy’s Allen Steam Station North Starter Landfill Virtual Public Hearing

Date and Time: Tuesday May 4, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access Code 185 161 8995

WebEx Link: https://bit.ly/3eWE2fm

Event Password: NCDWM

If you wish to speak at the public hearing, you must register by 4:30 p.m. on May 4, 2021. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3lxM5QY or call 919-707-8233.

For those who are unable to attend or who experience technical difficulties, comments also may be submitted by email to allencomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line "Duke Allen Landfill." Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on June 4, 2021.

The draft permit, permit application, draft permit review and environmental justice draft report can be found at: https://bit.ly/3tCLJLT.

