DEQ assesses penalties of nearly $200,000 for Chemours Violations

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has assessed $198,929.16 in penalties in the recent enforcement actions against Chemours for failing to meet conditions of the Consent Order and violations related to the construction and installation of the required treatment measures at Old Outfall 002 and Seep C. The treatment measures are required in the Consent Order to protect downstream communities by preventing residual PFAS contamination at the Fayetteville Works site from flowing into the river.

“DEQ is committed to protecting communities and their water quality and ensuring that Chemours meets all its requirements and obligations, including those under the Consent Order to prevent PFAS from entering the Cape Fear River,” said Secretary Dionne Delli-Gatti. “We will take all appropriate enforcement actions, whenever they fall short of those obligations.”

DEQ has notified Chemours of the following penalties:

The treatment system at Old Outfall 002 is currently working as intended to remove PFAS from the contaminated stream channel before it reaches the Cape Fear River. DEQ continues to monitor the performance of the treatment system to verify that the design improvements are sufficient to ensure ongoing compliance with the Consent Order.

The NPDES permit is limited to treatment of the contaminated stream waters at Old Outfall 002. Since 2017, Chemours has been and is still prohibited from discharging process wastewater.

The in-stream treatment cell at Seep C is one of four interim treatment measures required under the Addendum to the Consent Order to address contaminated groundwater reaching the river. Additional seep treatment locations are scheduled to be completed by April 2021.

Copies of the penalty assessments, Notices of Violation and other documents related to the Consent Order are available here: https://deq.nc.gov/ChemoursConsentOrder.

