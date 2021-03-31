NEWS RELEASE: State Hosts 2021 Project Financial Literacy: Investor Education for ALL

Main, News Releases Posted on Mar 31, 2021 in BREG

State Hosts 2021 Project Financial Literacy: Investor Education for ALL

HONOLULU — The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA), Office of the Securities Commissioner (OSC) is hosting an interactive educational campaign throughout April to celebrate financial literacy month. “Project Financial Literacy: Investor Education for All!” features free financial and investor education-related activities, presentations and resources for consumers of all ages.

In 2006, state lawmakers passed legislation designating every April as Financial Literacy Month in Hawaii. The OSC traditionally hosts an annual Financial Literacy Fair in observance of this occasion, however, in adherence to guidelines discouraging large gatherings, this year information and activities will be offered virtually – online and on social media. Consumers are encouraged to follow @HISecurities on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for the word of the day and daily posts with fraud prevention tips, financial literacy facts, consumer education information, and more.

In addition to daily posts, the OSC is coordinating a comprehensive “Keiki Financial Literacy Week,” “Investor Education Week for Working Adults,” and a “Kupuna Fraud Prevention Week” featuring activities, quizzes, videos and presentations.

“We look forward to sharing important information in a fun and fresh way,” said Securities Commissioner Ty Nohara. “Going virtual provides us with a great opportunity to safely and responsibly reach more people in our community statewide.”

2021 Project Financial Literacy: Investor Education for ALL! Calendar of Activities

Keiki Financial Literacy Week (April 5 – April 9)

An interactive activity for students in 6th to 12th grade. Sign in with your Google account or email [email protected] for a PDF version.

Financial Fun Packets for keiki

Request a free packet for your keiki by emailing [email protected].

Investor Education Week for Working Adults (April 12 – April 16)

Test your knowledge today!

Video Premiere: “Keep yourself Financially Healthy, Wealthy and Wise”

Link will be posted on the OSC website Friday, April 16, 2021, at 3:00 p.m.

Kupuna Fraud Prevention Week (April 19 – April 23)

To promote fraud prevention, we put a little twist on the classic game. Senior groups and clubs can contact [email protected] to request FREE materials to play the game.

Presentation: “How to Spot a Con Artist”

Live Virtual Presentation: Friday, April 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. via Microsoft Teams

For more information on the 2021 Project Financial Literacy, visit: https://cca.hawaii.gov/sec/project-financial-literacy-investor-education-for-all/ or contact Gloryana Akapo at [email protected].

# # #

