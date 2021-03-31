Sweeney Celebrates Groundbreaking of New Atlantic City Health Pavilion

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney joined Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver and Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new AtlantiCare Medical Arts Pavilion. The $38 million facility aims to address disparities in healthcare and meet the increasing need for physicians.

“The AtlantiCare Medical Arts Pavilion will meet a tremendous community need for healthcare services and help to improve the wellbeing of Atlantic City residents,” said Senator Sweeney (D-Gloucester/Salem/Cumberland). “It will also spur economic growth, bring more services to the community and make Atlantic City that much more attractive for potential business owners, homebuyers and visitors.”

The 69,700 square foot facility was designed to expand its programs and services aimed at increasing access to care and addressing healthcare disparities – including maternal and infant mortality.

“The AtlantiCare Medical Arts Pavilion will be a modern, patient-centered facility,” said AtlantiCare President and CEO Lori Herndon, MBA, BSN, RN. “This new building will give us the space we need to expand the care and services we provide to our community, including our Family Planning and high-risk Maternal-Fetal Medicine services, and medical education opportunities for our graduate medical residents and medical students.”

AtlantiCare will also expand its Medical Education program’s opportunities for its graduate medical residents and medical students to address the growing need for physicians in New Jersey and the anticipated nationwide shortage of physicians. The facility will include an auditorium for medical education for up to 150 people, medical education classrooms and offices, simulation labs to help students develop and maintain clinical skills, and more.

AtlantiCare is an integrated healthcare system based in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, whose more than 6,000 staff, providers and volunteers serve the community at more than 100 locations in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May and Ocean counties.