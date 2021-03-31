Bowser Administration Celebrates April as Financial Literacy Month

Washington, DC—In celebration of April as Financial Literacy Month, the Bowser Administration, through the District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB), will offer free educational resources and services for District residents and small business owners.

Mayor Bowser’s vision for inclusive prosperity and financial empowerment will be celebrated throughout April, offering Washingtonians opportunities to learn about the basics of debt consolidation, asset protection, and saving for the future and retirement.

“During this unprecedented coronavirus (COVID-19) public health emergency, many District residents are struggling financially and we want to be sure they have the right tools and resources they need to thrive,” said DISB Commissioner Karima M. Woods. “DISB will continue to provide access to financial information and programs that will help educate and support residents and businesses.”

DISB offers free educational resources to help District residents establish and maintain healthy financial habits:

For an updated list of resources and services, visit disb.dc.gov/flm or follow @DCDISB on Twitter.