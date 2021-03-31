Element Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes

/EIN News/ -- Dollar amounts in USD unless otherwise noted

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced that it has agreed to sell US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.60% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) in a private offering that will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes will mature on April 6, 2024.



The net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on April 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, providing the full range of fleet services and solutions to a growing base of loyal, world-class clients – corporates, governments and not-for-profits – across North America, Australia and New Zealand. Element’s services address every aspect of clients’ fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition and maintenance to accident recovery and remarketing. Clients benefit from Element’s expertise as the largest fleet solutions provider in its markets – offering economies of scale and insight used to reduce fleet operating costs.

Contact: Michael Barrett Vice President, Investor Relations (416) 646-5698 mbarrett@elementcorp.com