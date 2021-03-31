IntelGenx Ships First CBD Filmstrip Order to Heritage Cannabis

/EIN News/ -- SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX-V:IGX)(OTCQB:IGXT) ("Company" or "IntelGenx") today announced that, further to its press releases of January 7 and March 25, 2021, it has completed its first shipment, consisting of 75,000 CBD Filmstrips, to Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (“Heritage Cannabis”) (CSE:CANN).



The CBD Filmstrips were produced at IntelGenx’s manufacturing facility under Canadian GPP conditions and registered as a product for sale with Health Canada as a cannabis product governed by the Cannabis Act and with the Australian Department of Health’s Therapeutic Goods Administration as a medicinal cannabis product governed by the Narcotic Drugs Act.

Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx, commented, “This first-ever shipment from our Montreal facility of commercial quantities of an oral thin film product based on our VersaFilm® technology marks the achievement of another important milestone for our Company. We are looking forward to continuing to build a strong partnership with Heritage Cannabis, which shares our commitment to making innovative and high-quality oral thin film products available to medical cannabis consumers.”

“We are excited to introduce this innovative, rapid acting sublingual filmstrip CBD product that is based on proven pharmaceutical drug delivery technology into the Canadian and Australian markets,” commented Umar Syed, President of Medical Division at Heritage Cannabis. “We believe the future of the oral cannabinoid market will be dominated by products based on innovative technologies such as VersaFilm® that can deliver superior absorption and product performance.”

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, DisinteQ™, VetaFilm™ and transdermal VevaDerm™, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

