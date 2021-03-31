Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,871 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on President Biden’s American Jobs Plan

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s American Jobs Plan:

“President Biden put forward a transformative vision for a healthier and cleaner future for our country, with unparalleled investments in infrastructure and clean energy which will create millions of high-paying jobs along the way.

“California is uniquely positioned to benefit from these investments, with the state’s leadership and work to advance efforts to expand broadband access, make our grid more resilient to prevent blackouts and wildfires, modernize water infrastructure, improve our schools, hospitals and housing, and expand clean transit. And it lifts up opportunities for communities too often overlooked.

“California has charted its own path to green infrastructure. Now, we have a strong partner in Washington who understands that mitigating the impacts of climate change means fighting for a healthy economy. With the support of President Biden, California will come roaring back from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on President Biden’s American Jobs Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.