Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Encourages the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Michigan to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation-If He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure

"The Advocate is encouraging a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Michigan to please get serious about compensation and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is strongly encouraging the family of a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Michigan to please get serious about financial compensation and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if their loved one had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982. A financial compensation settlement for a person like this might exceed one hundred thousand dollars and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. Financial compensation for a person like this is based on how, where and when a person like this was exposed to asbestos. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and he had significant exposure to asbestos in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard-and he has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss possible compensation. As we mentioned--compensation for a person like this might be significant.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan.

https://Michigan.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Michigan include US Navy Veterans, auto plant workers, workers at one of Michigan’s dozens of power plants, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these types of workers had significant exposure to asbestos during the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303-the compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet