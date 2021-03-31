Special Envoy Ján Kubiš Meets Speaker Agila Saleh, Chief Justice, Head Of High National Elections Commission And Minister Of Interior

Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya, and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Ján Kubiš met today with Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Mr. Agila Saleh in al-Qubba. Speaker Saleh expressed the House of Representatives’ willingness to work on finding the necessary constitutional and legal framework for holding elections on 24 December 2021. The Special Envoy congratulated Speaker Saleh on his leadership, which was illustrated in re-uniting the HoR and resulted in granting the vote of confidence for the new unified government, and renewed the UN commitment to provide all necessary support to HNEC and relevant Libyan authorities to organize national elections on 24 December 2021.

Yesterday, Special Envoy Ján Kubiš accompanied by Assistant Secretary-General (ASG), Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya Georgette Gagnon, met with the Chairman of the Board of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC), Dr. Emad Al-Sayah in Tripoli. Dr. Al-Sayeh briefed them on the ongoing HNEC’s technical and logistical preparations to implement the national elections.

They stressed the Importance of achieving timely constitutional and legal basis for elections. Special Envoy Kubiš renewed the commitment of the United Nations and its international partners to continue to support the HNEC, especially at this critical stage of the history of Libya, in order to fulfil the overwhelming demand by the Libyan people to hold the national elections on 24 December 2021.

Also yesterday, Special Envoy Kubiš met with Judge Mohamed Al-Qamoudi Alhafi, Head of the Supreme Judicial Council, along with his deputies and council members. They discussed ways to strengthen the Libyan-UN cooperation to support the judicial sector in the country. The Special Envoy expressed his admiration for the instrumental unifying role the judicial authority played during the past period while preserving its independence and its impartiality.

The Special Envoy congratulated the Minister of Interior Khaled al Tijani Maazen on his appointment, during a meeting yesterday in Tripoli, in which they discussed the security situation in Libya; unification of institutions ;ways to advance the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, including the opening of the coastal road and support the efforts of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission. The meeting, which was attended by ASG/UN Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator Georgette Gagnon, also touched upon the unification of security institutions across the country, protection of migrants, the security preparation for the holding of national elections, and the UN support to the ministry’s efforts, including in training and capacity building.