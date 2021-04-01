Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance Statement on Weak Guidance on Ivermectin from the World Health Organization
WHO ignores significant data, including several large clinical trials, while claiming insufficient evidence to recommend ivermectin to prevent & treat COVID-19WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of highly published, world-renowned critical care physicians and scholars, is disappointed by what appears to be a deliberate omission of data by the World Health Organization (WHO) in arriving at its decision to not recommend ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID-19. The latest guidance from WHO ignores several large clinical trials where ivermectin was proven to prevent mortality by more than 68%. If the WHO guidance is followed, it will result in a further deprivation of a lifesaving drug and will only prolong the pandemic as it will continue to threaten the health of the global population.
The latest guidance from the WHO is out of alignment with many national and local health authorities around the world where ivermectin has been proven to prevent and treat COVID-19. These countries include, Bulgaria, Slovakia, India, Egypt, Peru, Zimbabwe, and Bolivia, and in several regions a growing number of health authorities have advocated for, or adopted ivermectin across Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and South Africa and it is now the standard of care in Mexico City.
“I am deeply troubled that the WHO made this hasty decision on guidance before reviewing all available data,” said Pierre Kory, MD, MPH, president and chief medical officer of the FLCCC. “Their recommendation ignores the evidence, creates more controversy, and will only lead to continuing suffering and death from COVID-19. There are now over 24 randomized trials results that have been reported to the Unitaid/WHO team yet todays guidance was inexcusably based on a faulty analysis of just 16 of the available trials. Further, these erroneous findings directly conflict with numerous other peer-reviewed expert analyses that have found the data overwhelmingly demonstrates that ivermectin saves lives from COVID-19. There is no reason not to recommend it for everyone as a safe drug for prevention and treatment.”
The recent results of a comprehensive assessment of existing ivermectin trials demonstrated that it reduces the risks of transmission of COVID-19 by more than 90%. The Technical Working Group of the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development (BIRD) group presented the results to their Recommendation Development Panel and the presentation laid out the detailed results of a systematic review and meta-analysis of 21 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of ivermectin on over 2,500 patients.
“To ignore the data the way the WHO has, does a disservice to science and to public health. It is time that as physicians we trust our own knowledge on how best to treat our patients.” said Pierre Kory, MD, MPH, president and chief medical officer of the FLCCC. “Allowing large, conflicted bureaucracies to do the thinking for us will only lead to continued and unnecessary suffering from the pandemic.”
About the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
The FLCCC Alliance was organized in March 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned Critical Care physician/scholars – with the academic support of allied physicians from around the world – to research and develop lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness. Their MATH+ Hospital Treatment Protocol, introduced in March 2020, has saved thousands of patients who were critically ill with COVID-19. Now, the FLCCC’s new I-Mask+ Prophylaxis and Early At-Home Outpatient Treatment Protocol with Ivermectin has been released – and is a potential solution to the global pandemic.
