2021-03-31 08:12:20.997 Cape Girardeau Resident Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

2021-03-31 Cape Girardeau Resident Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

Larry Matthews of Cape Girardeau recently claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize from the Dec. 2 drawing. He was one of two Missouri players who matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn that night. 

The winning numbers were 28, 31, 40, 41 and 46 with a Powerball number of 4. 

Matthews’ Powerball ticket was purchased at Food Giant Supermarket, 1120 N. Kingshighway St., in Cape Girardeau. The other winning ticket was sold in Springfield.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY20, players in Cape Girardeau County won more than $12.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, and retailers received more than $973,000 in commissions and bonuses. In addition, more than $7.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the area, including Cape Girardeau and Jackson, as well as other local districts, and Southeast Missouri State University.

