2021-03-31 08:53:01.453 West Plains C-Store Sells $500,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket

A $500,000 top prize was uncovered on a Missouri Lottery “100 Times Lucky” Scratchers ticket that was sold at Snappy Mart, 1671 S. Highway 63, in West Plains.

The $500,000 prize was claimed on March 24 by Severyn Prodan of Springfield and Anatolis Nykyforyan of Bethlehem, Georgia.

Active Scratchers games can be entered via the Lottery’s app or online at MOLottery.com to earn rewards points that can be redeemed for prizes or drawing entries, as well as to receive automatic entry into any associated second-chance Scratchers promotions.

In FY20, players in Greene County won more than $45.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $4.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county. 

