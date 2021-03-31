2021-03-31 08:53:01.453 West Plains C-Store Sells $500,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket

2021-03-31 08:53:01.453

A $500,000 top prize was uncovered on a Missouri Lottery “100 Times Lucky” Scratchers ticket that was sold at Snappy Mart, 1671 S. Highway 63, in West Plains.

The $500,000 prize was claimed on March 24 by Severyn Prodan of Springfield and Anatolis Nykyforyan of Bethlehem, Georgia.

In FY20, players in Greene County won more than $45.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $4.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.