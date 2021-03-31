DED Announces Civic and Community Center Financing Fund Awards

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced the recipients of $168,000 in project planning awards under the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF).

As detailed below, 13 municipalities will each receive between $9,000-$15,000 to support local planning efforts related to the development of community facilities — from civic and recreation centers to local pools and public spaces.

“Communities that invest in bettering themselves, in becoming more attractive places to live and raise a family, are essentially investing in our state’s future,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “CCCFF is so important because it gives us a resource by which to help those communities turn their visions into reality.”

The Department notes that in a typical year, CCCFF awards are made under the categories of Planning or Construction, including rehabilitation or new construction. However, funding limitations resulting from the pandemic brought about an announcement last October that awards from the Fund’s Fiscal Year 2020-21 appropriation would be restricted to project planning.

“We are looking forward to returning to standard procedure for next year’s CCCFF award cycle,” said CCCFF Program Coordinator Jenny B. Mason. “We are hopeful this cycle of Planning will lead to outstanding projects across the state.”

The current CCCFF Planning awards are listed and described below. For more information about the program, including the latest news and updates, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/cccff/ or contact Jenny B. Mason at jenny.mason@nebraska.gov.

Civic and Community Center Financing Fund Awards, Planning, March 2021

City of Benkelman Benkelman Bricks $9,000 City of Blair Community Events Center & Sports Complex $15,000 City of Cozad Recreation Center Ball Park Complex $15,000 City of Imperial City Square $14,000 City of Kimball Swimming Pool Renovation/Replacement $10,000 City of McCook Swimming/Recreational Complex $12,500 City of Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building $15,000 City of Scottsbluff Downtown Plaza $15,000 Village of Malcolm Ball Field $15,000 Village of Murray Community Center $12,500 Village of Spalding Civic Center $10,000 Village of Staplehurst Recreation Center $15,000 Village of Walthill Community Center $10,000 Total: $168,000

Project Descriptions: Civic and Community Center Financing Fund Awards, Planning, March 2021