DED Announces Civic and Community Center Financing Fund Awards
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced the recipients of $168,000 in project planning awards under the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF).
As detailed below, 13 municipalities will each receive between $9,000-$15,000 to support local planning efforts related to the development of community facilities — from civic and recreation centers to local pools and public spaces.
“Communities that invest in bettering themselves, in becoming more attractive places to live and raise a family, are essentially investing in our state’s future,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “CCCFF is so important because it gives us a resource by which to help those communities turn their visions into reality.”
The Department notes that in a typical year, CCCFF awards are made under the categories of Planning or Construction, including rehabilitation or new construction. However, funding limitations resulting from the pandemic brought about an announcement last October that awards from the Fund’s Fiscal Year 2020-21 appropriation would be restricted to project planning.
“We are looking forward to returning to standard procedure for next year’s CCCFF award cycle,” said CCCFF Program Coordinator Jenny B. Mason. “We are hopeful this cycle of Planning will lead to outstanding projects across the state.”
The current CCCFF Planning awards are listed and described below. For more information about the program, including the latest news and updates, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/cccff/ or contact Jenny B. Mason at jenny.mason@nebraska.gov.
Civic and Community Center Financing Fund Awards, Planning, March 2021
|City of Benkelman
|Benkelman Bricks
|
$9,000
|City of Blair
|Community Events Center & Sports Complex
|
$15,000
|City of Cozad
|Recreation Center Ball Park Complex
|
$15,000
|City of Imperial
|City Square
|
$14,000
|City of Kimball
|Swimming Pool Renovation/Replacement
|
$10,000
|City of McCook
|Swimming/Recreational Complex
|
$12,500
|City of Nebraska City
|Veterans Memorial Building
|
$15,000
|City of Scottsbluff
|Downtown Plaza
|
$15,000
|Village of Malcolm
|Ball Field
|
$15,000
|Village of Murray
|Community Center
|
$12,500
|Village of Spalding
|Civic Center
|
$10,000
|Village of Staplehurst
|Recreation Center
|
$15,000
|Village of Walthill
|Community Center
|
$10,000
|Total:
|$168,000
Project Descriptions: Civic and Community Center Financing Fund Awards, Planning, March 2021
- The City of Benkelman was awarded $9,000 to develop an architectural design and plan to renovate a vacant building and transform it into an open-air public cultural space and event center.
- The City of Blair was awarded $15,000 to develop plans to determine the feasibility and costs of converting the Gardner-Hawks Center into a community/event center and sports complex.
- The City of Cozad was awarded $15,000 for the preliminary design of a baseball and softball sports complex, including four ball fields, announcer buildings, concessions, greenspace and a parking area.
- The City of Imperial was awarded $14,000 for a feasibility study to obtain community input for the renovation of an existing parking lot and outdoor area surrounding the City offices, city gym, and public library into a welcoming public space more conducive to public gatherings and events.
- The City of Kimball was awarded $10,000 for a feasibility study to renovate/replace the swimming pool.
- The City of McCook was awarded $12,500 for a feasibility study and conceptual design development for the renovation or replacement of the swimming pool.
- The City of Nebraska City was awarded $15,000 to develop plans for the renovation of the stage and kitchen of the Veterans Memorial Building, including specifications and cost estimates.
- The City of Scottsbluff was awarded $15,000 to develop engineering plans to make improvements to the 18th Street Plaza (located in downtown Scottsbluff within the Business Improvement District).
- The Village of Malcom was awarded $15,000 to create construction and schematic design documents for expanding the existing ballfield into a three-field complex by adding two additional fields and a building to house concessions and restrooms.
- The Village of Murray was awarded $12,500 for a programming and conceptual design study for the eventual construction of a new community center.
- The Village of Spalding was awarded $10,000 to develop a plan for a multi-use facility, tentatively located at the local fair grounds near the village park, ball fields and county fairground area.
- The Village of Staplehurst was awarded $15,000 to develop a plan for potential uses, and programs for, a recreational facility to address health and wellness needs for the area, in conjunction with the Seward County Wellness Center.
- The Village of Walthill was awarded $10,000 to develop a facility plan for the construction of a community center.