Marketing Firm Genzup Connects Businesses with Gen Z

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Canada, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world of chaotic internet memes, social media, and instant gratification, a lot of businesses are struggling to compete for Gen Z’s attention. The future of the economy will soon depend in part on Gen Z, but traditional marketing techniques are not capturing these young customers. That is where Genzup comes in.

Genzup is the leading marketing firm that is focused on Generation Z. Its CEO, Anmol Dhalla, is just nineteen years old and has a lot of marketing expertise when it comes to Gen Z. “I know what they want and why. I also have a strong background in marketing, so this combination is helping my clients capture and retain the clients they want,” Anmol explains.



Anmol is a risk taker, and he has ventured out on a number of limbs, many of which have broken. “I have failed a lot,” Anmol said, smiling. “Each time something didn’t go in my favor, I wanted to figure out why and learn from that. I gained a lot just through perseverance.” His courage to fail is admirable, especially since most of his failures occurred when he was younger.



He began making websites about ten years ago, but that started out as a failure. “It was a lousy website!” Anmol said, laughing a little. A couple of years later, he tried his hand with an online radio business and then a successful clothing line. While Anmol struggled a lot in his business, he carefully learned from his mistakes and utilized that knowledge to prepare himself to run Genzup.



Anmol’s path to Genzup began in grade seven. In 2013, he created his own web design agency, known then as 1A4D Studios, and over time it evolved into Genzup. “It’s an organization of the future,” Anmol says. “The Gen Z generation is crucial to the success of businesses and organizations, yet so many people do not understand how they think or what they want. That is what makes my company so different from others: we get that generation and can connect our clients to them.”



Companies are taking notice of Genzup and are reaching out to the firm more and more. “We have already worked with tech giants, real estate sharks, universities, and governments.” Anmol states. “They value the unique service we provide and the results.”

Marketing is a big part of what Genzup does. “We focus on content marketing, branding, grassroots marketing, and data and analytics. That’s just a sample of what we do. Gen Z is intelligent, but, let’s admit it, has a somewhat short attention span because of the realities of the digital age. That’s why we show our clients how to create materials that can grab a viewer’s attention on social media. That’s becoming increasingly important because of how competitive online marketing is.”



Genzup also specializes in information technology, including web development, web hosting, digital commerce, customer relationship management, and content management systems. “Every good marketing plan will be backed up by a system that supports it and logs the campaign’s resulting data, so this part of what Genzup offers is extremely helpful,” Anmol believes.



One service that clients especially like is their ability to learn more about innovation and strategy. Genzup teaches how to conduct competitive analysis, position a company strategically, and research customers to gain more insights about them. “Anything a client needs to know or do in order to reach the younger generation more effectively, we can help them with.”



These efforts mean that Genzup can connect its clients with Generation Z, a part of society that is like no other. Through Genzup, more and more businesses are able to place their products in front of this population and bring them into their customer base. With Anmol Dhalla running the company, Genzup will become more of an asset to businesses in the future.

