Ayr Wellness Closes Acquisition of Ohio Medical Solutions, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr,” “Ayr Wellness,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO), today announced it has closed on the purchase of the assets of Ohio Medical Solutions, Inc. (“OMS”), the Ohio processor previously owned by Vireo Health (CSE: VREO, OTCQX: VREOF). Total purchase consideration of US$1.15 million was paid in cash.



OMS, which holds a Certificate of Operation in Ohio for the processing of medical marijuana, is based in Akron, OH and manufactures cannabis-based products in a 9,000 ft2 processing facility.

The OMS acquisition deepens Ayr’s presence in an important, growing medical marijuana market with a population of close to 12 million people. Yesterday, Ayr closed the acquisition for the management company of Parma Wellness Center, LLC and is now the manager of a provisional level 1 medical marijuana cultivator license in Ohio, with initial construction plans for 25,000 ft2 of canopy inside a 58,000 ft2 building.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “target”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “would”, “estimate”, “goal”, “outlook”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may”, “tracking”, “pacing” and “should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, Ayr’s future growth plans. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: anticipated strategic, operational and competitive benefits may not be realized; events or series of events, including in connection with COVID-19, may cause business interruptions; required regulatory approvals may not be obtained; acquisitions may not be able to be completed on satisfactory terms or at all; the completion and success of our new Ohio cultivation facility; and Ayr may not be able to raise additional debt or equity capital if required. Among other things, Ayr has assumed that its businesses will operate as anticipated, that it will be able to complete acquisitions on reasonable terms, that its new Ohio cultivation facility will be completed on time and on budget and will be successful, and that all required regulatory approvals will be obtained on satisfactory terms and within expected time frames. In particular, there can be no assurance that we will complete all pending acquisitions in or enter into agreements with respect to other acquisitions.

Assumptions

Forward-looking information in this subject to the assumptions and risks as described in our MD&A for December 31, 2020. For more information about the Company, please view Ayr’s corporate presentation posted in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ayrwellness.com. As well, we remind you that adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. Additional reconciliations and other disclosures concerning non-IFRS measures is provided in our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020.

About Ayr Wellness Inc.

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company is focused on superior cultivation to grow superior branded cannabis products. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day through the wellness and wonder of cannabis.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com .

