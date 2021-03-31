Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Applied Materials to Detail Plans for Helping Accelerate Customer Success in the AI Era

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. will host its 2021 Investor Meeting this coming Tuesday, April 6. Company leaders will detail plans and unique capabilities designed to help customers accelerate their technology roadmaps and growth in the AI era.

The meeting will detail innovative solutions Applied is developing and delivering to drive continued improvements in the power, performance, area-cost and time to market (PPACt) of semiconductors and systems as traditional Moore’s Law 2D scaling slows. The company will also provide updates on its financial outlook and key initiatives including its environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs.

The meeting will feature presentations from company executives along with insights from many of Applied’s leading customers and partners.

Presenters:

  • Gary Dickerson, President and CEO
  • Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and CFO
  • Prabu Raja, Senior Vice President, Semiconductor Products Group
  • Ali Salehpour, Senior Vice President, Services, Display and Flexible Technology
  • Raman Achutharaman, Group Vice President, Semiconductor Products Group
  • Michael Sullivan, Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations

The virtual event will begin at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) and conclude by 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT), including a Q&A session.

To pre-register for the event, please visit: https://bit.ly/2QJCvzd.

The presentations and related materials will be available via a live video webcast on the company’s website at http://www.appliedmaterials.com/company/investor-relations. A replay will be available on the same day before 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977


