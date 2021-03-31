Sologenic Launches DEX: One Step Closer to Allow Users to Trade Tokenized Stocks 24/7

Sologenic announced the launch of its DEX allowing users to trade Cryptocurrencies, and the upcoming Sologenic’s Tokenized Assets such as Stocks, ETFs.

/EIN News/ -- Tallinn, Estonia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Sologenic announced the launch of the highly anticipated Sologenic Decentralized Exchange (DEX) on the blazingly fast and secure Blockchain, XRP Ledger, allowing users to trade Cryptocurrencies, and the upcoming Tokenized Assets such as Stocks, ETFs, and commodities from top global exchanges 24/7 from every corner of the globe.

The Sologenic DEX is an advanced decentralized trading platform that allows users to trade (peer-to-peer) any fraction of tokenized assets, SOLO, and XRP while having custody of their private keys which provides maximum security and trust.

Sologenic DEX features:

Dynamic & fully customizable widgets in the trading terminal

Professional charting tools with candles as low as 1 minute and live order books

Removes barriers to entry for a private, safe and secure trading experience that is not controlled by any centralized entity

Fees as low as $0.000005

Transaction finality of ~3 seconds

Support for other wallets (Ledger, XUMM and…)

Support for several languages such as English, Spanish, and many more

Light / Dark Themes

With the Sologenic DEX, users can safely manage their assets and trade on the DEX by connecting to their preferred wallets such as SOLO Wallet, Ledger Devices, D’cent, XUMM and more to be added.

The Sologenic Tokenization Platform is available to the public to practice trading and tokenizing stocks from Nasdaq and NYSE. You can check out the testnet here. While the practice mode is currently available, the Sologenic tokenization platform is currently awaiting its licenses to be granted to go live.

“With the decentralized finance (DeFi) boom of 2020, a number of DEXs have sprung up, but what makes Sologenic DEX stand out is the ability to trade the upcoming Tokenized Stocks freely and fractionally. The development of Sologenic core component, tokenization platform, has been completed and currently we’re waiting for the approval of the MiFID license by Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) to go live.” - Said Bob Ras, Co-Creator



The Sologenic DEX web platform is now accessible through www.sologenic.org. An upcoming update in April 2021 will introduce the DEX into the new SOLO Wallet IOS and Android platforms.



To learn more visit: https://www.sologenic.com/ecosystem/sologenic-decentralized-exchange



About Sologenic:

The sologenic tokenization ecosystem facilitates investing and trading between crypto and non-blockchain assets such as stocks, ETFs, and commodities from the top 30+ global stock exchanges. Learn more on www.sologenic.com

Contact:

Chichi Pensuk



Head of Marketing

Sologenic

press@sologenic.com

https://sologenic.org



