INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SNX, NTEC, STAY; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Tech Data Corporation. If you are a SYNNEX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Decoy Biosystems, Inc. Upon completion of the merger, Intec shareholders are expected to own approximately 25% of the combined company. If you are an Intec shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for $19.50 per share in cash. If you are an Extended Stay shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

