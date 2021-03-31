19 LPL Financial Advisors Named 2021 Forbes Top Women Advisors

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C. , March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today recognizes 19 LPL-affiliated advisors have been included in this year’s list of Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors in the nation.



DeLynn Zell, Bridgeworth Wealth Management, Birmingham, Ala.

Anh Tran, Jan Hobbs Financial Group, Orange, Calif.

Loreen Gilbert, WealthWise Financial Services, Irvine, Calif.

Kristina Kuprina, Sequoia Wealth Advisors & Investment Management, San Jose, Calif.

Laila Pence, Pence Wealth Management, Newport Beach, Calif.

Sandra Cho, Pointwealth Capital Management, Encino, Calif.

Shari Miller, LPL Financial, La Jolla, Calif.

Winnie Sun, Sun Group Wealth Partners, Irvine, Calif.

Lori Price, Price Financial Group, Wilton, Conn.

Joan Valenti, LPL Financial, Farmington, Conn.

Judy VanArsdale, Lakeview Wealth Management, Deer Park, Ill.

Deborah Goodman, Goodman Advisory Group, Needham, Mass.

Gina Bolvin Bernarduci, Bolvin Wealth, Boston, Mass.

Susan Kaplan, Kaplan Financial Services, Newton, Mass.

Lisa Guzek Montagne, LGM Wealth Management, Bloomington, MN

Deborah Danielson, Danielson Financial Group, Las Vegas, Nev.

Julia Carlson, Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group, Newport, Ore.

Lisa Bodine, Penn Wealth Planning, New Hope, Pa.

Lori Watt, IAG Wealth Partners, Waukesha, Wis.



“This is a prestigious list of highly successful women advisors and I congratulate them on behalf of the entire LPL family,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “These women advisors demonstrate a strong commitment to clients, providing meaningful insights and hands-on service as they help them work toward their financial goals and dreams. This past year has been unprecedented, with market volatility and so many other uncertainties, but these women found ways to elevate their businesses and thrive. We thank each of these advisors for their commitment to excellence and for being wonderful role models to future generations as they demonstrate the value of LPL’s independent platform in helping women reach their full potential in our industry. At LPL, we are committed to providing robust resources, integrated capabilities and differentiated service experiences to support our advisors’ businesses. We are proud to support each of these Forbes honorees and wish them continued success.”

The Forbes special report highlights top-performing women wealth management professionals across the nation and is based on insights from SHOOK Research, which compiles quantitative and qualitative criteria. According to Forbes, the women honored on the list have at least seven years’ experience, and were chosen based on industry experience, in-person interviews, compliance records and assets under management*. Read the full list here.

About LPL Financial:

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 17,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2019-2020 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

* The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through in-person interviews. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of this advisor’s future performance. Neither LPL Financial nor the advisors pay a fee to Forbes in exchange for inclusion in the Top Women Wealth Advisors list.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Forbes, SHOOK Research, the Advisor firms listed and LPL Financial are separate entities.

