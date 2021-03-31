Security Information Systems Welcomes Eric Young As Senior Vice President of Operations

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Florida, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Information Systems (SIS), an EverCommerce solution, and a global leader in high-performance alarm monitoring and interface services for the security industry, today announced that Eric Young will join its team as senior vice president of operations as part of the company’s larger focus on hiring key talent.

“SIS sees many opportunities this year for us to win new clients and grow our existing ones,” said Alison Forsythe, president of EverCommerce’s security and alarm monitoring division. “We are very excited to bring Eric’s fresh thinking and seasoned experience on board to help us accomplish this through the development of a strategic business and product management plan, as well as provide new approaches on how we continue to uphold our excellence in customer service. Eric’s experience in building strong relationships with government and commercial customers in the technology and security sector will help us to continue to expand SIS’ footprint and enhance the solutions we develop for our customers.”

Having driven growth strategies at previous technology and security corporations, Young will be responsible for expanding SIS’ relationships with federal government agencies and contractors, as well as steering SIS’ growth objectives through new program inititives and product offerings developed for commercial clients.

Young brings more than 20 years of experience in the technology and security sector with strong leadership driving the growth strategy for commercial and government business at the Geospatial Solutions Division of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Prior to that role, Young led strategy and planning for Boeing’s defense and space and security business divisions. He also served in the United States Navy as an intelligence officer during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Young has a master’s degree in business administration from Dartmouth College and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Princeton University.

About Security Information Systems

Security Information Systems, Inc. is a global leader in high-performance alarm monitoring and interface solutions for the security industry with over 5,000 installations worldwide in over 120 countries. SIS’s products interface with over 100 third-party systems while continuously monitoring and automating responses to millions of alarms. More than 30 years ago, SIS developed the first generation of PC-based automation software systems for the security industry, known as the Alarm Center, a "more" intuitive yet simple to use system. For more information, visit www.securitysoftware.com .



About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is the leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com .

Tricia Bennett 303-931-0013 TBennett71@msn.com