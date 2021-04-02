VisibilityOne Corporation Winner of the 2021 Remote Work Pioneer Award Unveils an Integrated Document Center.
VisibilityOne is the only video conferencing monitoring tool that provides IT the rich data needed for today's blend of remote workers and office-based teams.LOS ANGELES, CA. , USA, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VisibilityOne, the world's only IT monitoring tool that provides real-time data for today's uniquely blended workforce of VC rooms and remote videoconferencing users unveils today its fully integrated Document Center. This unique storage system is designed to address a common problem that AV engineers and support teams face regularly, and that is document management.
“Our exclusive fully integrated Document Center streamlines support without any additional overhead,” said Von Bedikian, Co-founder at VisibilityOne. “We have enabled the Document Center to conveniently store, share, and manage all your room designs and documents in one place. We are providing all this as part of your VisibilityOne subscription”.
The Document Center in VisibilityOne eliminates search time since all associated documents are visually and virtually at your fingertips. A service technician or engineer managing a conference room or AV space can upload, store and even share documents without the need to reference other storage applications.
Eliminate the hassle of storing your room designs and images on random file servers. Organize files associated with each video conferencing room quickly, and at no cost. No third-party integration, no need for APIs, simply select the monitored AV or conference room and upload your files. When needed, share documents and set an expiration date, it's that simple.
VisibilityOne’s patented solution has already helped enterprise clients by providing far deeper insights than conventional SNMP monitoring tools. Its data-rich, 360-degree view, across multiple vendors, cloud services, networks, and remote users, provides live performance and hundreds of actionable insights into devices, applications, and the operating environment.
“VisibilityOne takes UCC troubleshooting to another level by cutting IT support time down dramatically,” said Jose De La Paz, Co-founder & CEO of VisibilityOne.
For more information about VisibilityOne, visit www.visibility.one
About VisibilityOne
VisibilityOne is a patented video conferencing monitoring solution that provides real-time performance and health data across multiple vendors and cloud services so that IT teams can see actionable insights into devices, applications, operating environments, and the only monitoring application to provide these same insights in today's uniquely blended workforce of remote workers using Zoom or Teams. IT teams now have the support they need to proactively monitor their video meeting solutions, gain critical insights into their UCC, pinpoint issues, and make decisions quickly all in a single data-rich view. Document Center will be available to users on April 5th, 2021.
Von Bedikian
VisibilityOne Corporation
+1 213-634-3295
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn