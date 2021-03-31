New Patient Education Program on Cancer Oral Health Care Noted Nursing Educator, Judith Haber, Ph.D, APRN.
GoMo Health in collaboration with the Oral Health Nursing Education and Practice (OHNEP) Program has added oral care patient education to its evidence-based Concierge Care® oncology digital therapeutic, filling a much-needed gap in addressing oral care management as part of patient-focused cancer clinical pathways. Recent studies show that the incremental costs alone of oral mucositis was approximately $ 5000–$30,000 among patients receiving radiation therapy and $3700 per cycle among patients receiving chemotherapy.
“Oral health side effects have significant physical and emotional negative consequences for patients undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, or immunotherapy that affect patients’ health and quality of life and can lead to increased adverse events and cost. However, oral health is frequently overlooked in clinical pathways and outpatient care,” says noted Nursing Educator, Judith Haber, Ph.D., APRN, FAAN, the NYU Ursula Springer Leadership Professor in Nursing and Executive Director of the Oral Health Nursing Education and Practice (OHNEP) Program.
The Concierge program provides oral care management messaging to oncology patients to prevent the onset of oral side effects from their treatment and for those who may already be experiencing issues. Once indicating their oral care issues through the Concierge program’s version of the NCCN Distress Thermometer and Problem List, the How Are You Doing?TM survey, patients automatically receive support and actionable tips to relieve discomfort from symptoms like dry mouth, mouth sores, bleeding gums, and gum disease.
The oral care content adds valuable resources to the existing Concierge Care program that is working in tandem with nurse navigation, pharmacy, and social work to help guide a patient and their family through emotional, social/practical, and physical challenges during cancer journey. For more information about the GoMo Health Oncology Digital Therapeutic, click here.
About GoMo Health: GoMo Health® applies a proprietary, evidence-based science of engagement, BehavioralRx®, to our cloud-based digital therapeutic, Concierge Care®, to actively extend care plans, and provide resources and support in a person’s “lived” environment – enhancing outpatient care and impact. This outpatient care delivery model integrates support for psychosocial and physical needs to create personalized, behaviorally based care plans that empower patients in their own care management and healthy decision making. Connecting with patients via its’ Telehealth Triple Play™, GoMo Health using an intelligent mobile BOT to collect and triage patient data via home medical devices, conduct in the moment “conversations”, and gather electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO). This has proven to modify behaviors of patients with chronic and complex conditions worldwide, resulting in significant improvement in health outcomes and adherence, and decreased costs of care for providers, hospitals, health plans, employers, and life science companies. www.gomohealth.com.
The Oral Health Nursing Education and Practice (OHNEP) Program, at New York University’s School of Nursing, is a core partner of the National Interprofessional Initiative on Oral Health (NIIOH), and is a unique national initiative that aims to enhance the nursing profession’s interprofessional role in oral health and its links to overall health in both academic and clinical settings. Funded by the DentaQuest Partnership for Oral Health Advancement and the Arcora Foundation, OHNEP aims to integrate interprofessional oral health content and competencies for the nation’s 4.2 million nurses in undergraduate and graduate nursing programs through faculty and preceptor development, curriculum integration, and establishment of “best practices” in clinical settings. www.ohnep.org
