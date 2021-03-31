Governor McKee Announces Sabina Matos as his Lieutenant Governor Nominee

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today announced Providence City Council President Sabina Matos as his nominee for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor. If confirmed by the Rhode Island Senate, Matos would be the first Afro-Latina to serve as the state's second-in-command.

"I know Sabina will be a true partner in governing who is prepared to work closely with our administration starting on day one," said Governor McKee. "She understands the challenges Rhode Island families and parents face, and she shares my commitment to supporting our municipalities and small businesses. Sabina is stepping into this role at a time of unprecedented challenges for our state, and she will be a critical partner in our fight against COVID-19, our effort to get shots in arms as quickly as possible, and our path to economic recovery from the pandemic."

"I am truly humbled and grateful to Governor McKee for the honor to be nominated as our state's next Lieutenant Governor," said Lt. Governor nominee Sabina Matos. "I look forward to being the Governor's partner and part of his team tackling the critical issues facing our state. Whether it be making sure we're vaccinating as many Rhode Islanders as quickly as possible, getting people back to work and our small businesses open, addressing the affordable housing crisis in our state or breaking down the systemic barriers so that all Rhode Islanders have a chance at the American dream – we have much work to do and I'm ready to roll up my sleeves and get started."

Matos, a first-generation immigrant, has served on the Providence City Council representing Ward 15 since 2010. She was the first Latina Council President Pro Tempore in Providence's history and the city's first Latina City Council President. Matos was born in the province of Barahona in the Dominican Republic. In 1994, she moved to the United States, first arriving in New York City, where she lived for a short time before moving to Providence. Matos graduated from Rhode Island College in 2001 with a BA in Communications and Public Relations. Matos lives in Olneyville with her husband, Patrick Ward, and their two children, Diego and Annemarie.

"I thank all the Rhode Islanders who participated in the Lieutenant Governor selection process for sharing their perspectives on how this position can help move Rhode Island forward," said Governor McKee. "I'd like to recognize the five finalists for their commitment to the process and to Rhode Island. I look forward to working with them to strengthen our state."

Under the Rhode Island Constitution, the Lieutenant Governor nominee is subject to advice and consent of the Rhode Island Senate.