Global Visionary Designer & Event Planner Nirjary Desai Explains Why Indian Immigrants Chase the American Dream
Desai’s unique perspective shines through with her fashion-forward international point of view
I want to share my story as an Indian-American entrepreneur to inspire all women.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in South Africa, raised in London and educated in America, Nirjary Desai is a woman whose international influences play a significant role in her multiple entrepreneurial ventures around events and design. Nirjary is proud of her Indian heritage and believes it has been a strong driver in her own pursuit of the American Dream, she also created a conference to elevate women by encouraging them to embrace their backgrounds and tap into their natural born talents and strengths stemming from those unique cultural attributes.
— Nirjary Desai
As an expert of translating style to environment, entertainment and women’s empowerment, Nirjary is a creative visionary.
Some of Nirjary’s business ventures include:
KIS (cubed) Events - A full service agency designing and producing epic events on a global scale
Glam Squad - In-home hair, makeup and nail services
Bridal Elements - Providing customers with the wedding look they’ve always dreamed about
Nuts & Bolts Consulting - Home design and construction, including interior design
Leave Her Mark - Conference series to educate, elevate and inspire women to find their passion and achieve their goals
“I want to share my story as an Indian-American entrepreneur to inspire all women,” said Desai. “Through hard work, dedication and ingenuity of hundreds of Indian families, none with significant wealth, the community has built multimillion dollar businesses, influenced entertainment, contributed to major technology innovation, influenced design and fashion and so much more. This country is full of opportunity for those willing to go after it.”
Founded in 2006 KIS (cubed) Events, an events company, was Nirjary’s first business. It has grown to become globally-recognized for planning and hosting VIP and celebrity events. Her unique events and keen sense of fashion opened the doors for other ventures, including interior design, clothing design, culinary arts, and more. A partial list of clients includes major brands such as Audible, Ritz-Carlton, Delta Airlines, and the Hillary Clinton campaign.
To learn more about Nirjary Desai’s work, her American Dream story, or her parents' influence, please visit www.KIScubedEvents.com or contact us at 407-592-9259.
About KIS (cubed) Events
KIS (cubed) Events creates chic celebrations which are customized for clients that are looking for something truly unique and exciting. Founded in 2006, KIS (cubed) Events has produced award-winning events across the globe. Her one-of-a-kind events has earned founder Nirjary Desai profiles on Bravo TV, the Wedding Channel, Huffington Post, and Harpers Baazar. For more information, please visit www.KIScubedEvents.com and on social media @kiscubedevents.
