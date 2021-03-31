MDC's Lake City and Parma Woods shooting ranges shift to summer hours April 1

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) staffed firearms ranges in the Kansas City area will shift to summer hours on Thursday, April 1. Both the Lake City Shooting Range and the Parma Woods Shooting Range will adjust hours to better accommodate public users.

MDC's Lake City Shooting Range in Jackson County will be open to the public from 1 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday. Winter hours will return on Sept. 1. Lake City offers designated rifle, pistol, shotgun, and archery ranges. The range is located at 28505 E. Truman Road, Buckner.

Also, Lake City will resume 5-Stand Fridays on the shotgun range on Friday, April 2. Every Friday during the summer hours, weather permitting, the 5-stand will be set up for shotgunners to test their skills. The 5-stand varies shooting angles for clay pigeon targets. Participants can sharpen their shotgun skills for autumn hunting or compete with friends on the range.

MDC’s Parma Woods Shooting Range summer hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, from 1 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday through Sunday. The range will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Parma Woods offers a range accommodating rifles and pistols. It also has an archery target range. The range is located at 15900 N.W. River Road near Parkville in Platte County.

Both ranges also offer educational programs, including sessions for beginning shooters. COVID-19 precautions are observed on the ranges.

For information about Lake City Shooting Range, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoM. For information about the Parma Woods Shooting Range, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z7t.