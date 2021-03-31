/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI Hologram Cloud's AI+AR Develops 5G Application Ecosystem while Apple Plans to Launch MR/AR Helmets to Lead the Industry Again". Recently, the analyst of TianFeng International (TFI) Security, Guo Mingqi, published an analysis article, saying that MR (Mixed Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality) are the next 10-year trend of the technology industry and predicted the blueprint of Apple's MR/AR products. After predicting the development of Apple's next three generations of products, a new report will be released. It is predicted that Apple will launch VR Head Mounted Display (HMD) in 2022 and AR glasses around 2025, laying out and leading the future virtual reality field.



Guo Mingqi predicts that Apple's MR/AR products are divided into three stages, namely helmet-type products in 2022, glasses-type products in 2025, and contact lens-type products in 2030-2040. It is predicted that helmet-mounted products can provide AR and VR experiences, while glasses-based products and contact lens-based products are more likely to focus on AR services.

It is worth noting that contact lens-type products will bring human beings from the "visible computing" era to the "invisible computing" era. However, due to its size, it is unlikely to have independent computing power and storage capacity, and it is likely to rely on the connection with the iPhone or other devices.

It is currently known that the prototype of the Apple Mixed Reality helmet weighs 200-300 grams, but Apple is focusing on a technical issue. If it can be solved, the final weight of the product will be reduced to 100-200 grams, which will be much lighter than most current VR devices.

As for the configuration, it will be equipped with Sony's Micro-OLED display and multiple optical modules to ensure that it can provide a see-through AR experience and an immersive experience that is significantly better than existing VR products. It will also be equipped with more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements, as well as advanced eye-tracking technology.

There is also good news that Apple will position this device as a "portable" device. Although it will not be completely "mobile" like the iPhone, it has independent computing power and storage space, and with the improvement of technology, the mobility of the product will continue to increase.

In terms of price, Guo Mingqi predicts that because of its complicated design, the final price may be the same as the price of the high-end iPhone, which will be around $1,000 in the United States. Furthermore, Apple may highly integrate this helmet with video-related applications (such as Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, etc.), which will also greatly increase Apple's revenue.

Some analysts predict that the release time of Apple glasses will coincide with the release time of Apple's electric cars, which means that these two products will be integrated to a certain extent. In the future, Apple glasses may become the standard configuration for driving Apple cars.

Guo Mingqi claims that Apple's advantage lies in the definition of innovative human-machine interface and ecological integration. Therefore, looking at Apple's prospects in the MR/AR field positively, it is believed that after Apple launches MR/AR hardware products, it will accelerate the ecological and industrial growth.

AR stands for Augmented Reality, and it has always been a hot word in the field of science and technology. It superimposes digitally created content in the user's real world. Augmented reality technology is a new technology that "seamlessly" integrates real-world information and virtual world information. It is to superimpose the physical information (visual information, sound, taste, touch, etc.) that is difficult to experience in a certain time and space of the real world through computer and other science and technology, and then superimpose the virtual information to the real world. This can be perceived by the human senses, to achieve a sensory experience that transcends reality. Namely, the real environment and virtual objects are superimposed on the same screen or space in real-time.

Augmented reality technology not only displays real-world information, but also displays virtual information at the same time. The two kinds of information complement and overlap each other. In visual augmented reality, users can use the helmet-mounted display to combine the real world with computer graphics, and then they can see the real world surrounding it.

According to Digi-Capital's forecast, by 2020, the global AR and VR market will reach $150 billion. Among them, the AR market size is $120 billion, and the VR market size is $30 billion.

Digi-Capital pointed out in the report that the reason why the AR market is larger than the VR market is that virtual reality technology provides an immersive closed-loop experience, which is very attractive to gamers, but is of little value to mass users. Digi-Capital believes that due to the particularity of VR headsets, VR can only be used in a "controllable environment", while AR can be used in any situation because the latter will not intrude or hinder the user's experience. In addition, the use of VR technology is largely limited to the console, PC games, 3D movies, and other sub-fields. However, the use of AR technology can be expanded to areas such as advertising, the Internet, live video, business communications, and social media.

As a holographic AR company listed on the Nasdaq, Weibo and other institutions have strategically invested $61.58 million in WIMI, once again making it arouse public attention. WIMI utilizes its strong technical capabilities and infrastructure to provide excellent products and services. Meanwhile, it has won the bid for China Mobile and the second phase of the holographic remote interaction of the media cloud platform, and it is redefining China Mobile's communication method through "5G + holographic remote". WIMI's core business is holographic AR technology for software engineering, media manufacturing services, cloud, and big data.

WIMI Hologram Cloud was founded in 2015. It focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, including holographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

WIMI's AI-MBTWIMI, a high-performance WIMI holographic cloud management platform developed by the company, is mainly used to provide enterprises, groups, organizations, or individuals with three service systems: AR3D application & holographic entertainment, AR3D application & holographic advertising, and AR3D application & holographic technology services. According to different application scenarios, the cloud platform is divided into To B (for business) and To C (for client). There are some differences in support of functions and features. To B mainly provides holographic virtual content and technical support services for advertising, cinema, home improvement, catering, entertainment, and other companies. To C mainly provides WIMI holographic Cloud AI-MBTNSDK and its plug-ins for mobile photography and APP applications to provide various personal value-added services. In the future, it can also be used in AR, virtual reality, smart glasses, and DLP (digital optical processing) cast to the retina. It also has SDK plug-ins and an intelligent billing system.

As the 5G holographic communication network bandwidth conditions change, the 5G holographic application market will usher in an explosion. High-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment and holographic conferences will gradually become popular in holographic social, holographic communication, holographic navigation, and holographic home applications. WIMI Hologram Cloud plans to use holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face-changing technology as its core technologies. Moreover, it will use multiple technologically innovative systems to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications.

With the rapid development of the Internet, the AR smart wearable industry has entered a new era. It is believed that, given that the 5G infrastructure construction plan is basically clear, the AR headset industry will also usher in the phenomenon that the strong will become stronger, and the weak will become weaker in the fierce competition. With the function upgrade of AR headset products and the continuous improvement of the system, AR technology will bring new changes to traditional industries. In the future, both the content and hardware of the AR industry are expected to become the dominant business model and will give birth to new product forms.

About MobiusTrend

MobiusTrend Group is a leading market research organization in Hong Kong. They have built one of the premier proprietary research platforms on the financial market, emphasizing on emerging growth companies and paradigm-shifting businesses. MobiusTrend team is professional in market research reports, industry insights, and financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www.mobiustrend.com/

Media contact

Company: MobiusTrend Research

Contact: Trends & Insights Team

E-Mail: cs@mobiustrend.com

Website: http://www.mobiusTrend.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOlz-sCOlPTJ_24rMgR6JLw