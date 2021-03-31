Attend Virtual Marine Fisheries Rules Proposals Hearing on April 6

CONTACT: Cheri Patterson: (603) 868-1095 Renee Zobel: (603)868-1095 March 31, 2021

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a virtual public hearing on proposed rules regarding both river herring harvest prohibition and changes to rules regarding vertical line marking for fixed-gear fisheries. This hearing will be conducted remotely using the Zoom meeting platform:

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – This hearing begins at 6:00 p.m.

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88082331737?pwd=VFpyUW5EWVptVzdWZlpWQUhCM1BiZz09

By phone: 1 646 876 9923 Meeting ID: 880 8233 1737 Passcode: 858410

Individuals wishing to read the proposed rules should visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/marine/index.html.

River herring harvest is managed through the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) under approved Sustainable Fisheries Management Plans. River herring harvest in New Hampshire has exceeded the sustainability target in the state plan, which triggers a requirement to close the fishery to all harvest. The proposed rule prohibits harvest of river herring by any means in New Hampshire.

In response to the proposed rules to modify the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries, NHFG is proposing rule changes to vertical line marking for lobster trap/pot and gill net gear. The amendment to the rules would allow for both the use of the current marking to be used through December 31, 2021 as well as marking consistent with the proposed rule to amend the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan. The proposed vertical line marking that may be used upon rule adoption and must be implemented by January 1, 2022, includes the following:

Three-foot yellow mark within the first two fathoms of the buoy at the surface system

12-inch yellow mark in the top half of the endline

12-inch yellow mark in the bottom half of the endline

The public may submit written comments now through April 9, 2021. Comments can be emailed to comments@wildlife.nh.gov (using the subject line “Comments on 2021-22 Marine Rules Proposals,” PDF format preferred), mailed to Executive Director, NH Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301, or faxed to (603) 271-5829.