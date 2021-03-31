Alacrinet Consulting Services Acquires Security Research Firm Chamber’s Key Cybersecurity
Launching ‘Alacrinet Security Labs’ to publish new research and complement our expanding cybersecurity portfolio of services and solutions.
The knowledge and skills that the Chambers Key team brings, combined with our expertise in implementing and managing the leading security solutions, brings a lot of added value to our clients.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alacrinet Consulting Services, LLC is excited to announce the expansion of their cybersecurity portfolio, which will now include security research and development along with their existing security solutions and services. With the acquisition of Chamber’s Key and their team of skilled researchers and penetration testers, Alacrinet combines their existing cybersecurity expertise with hands-on technical research to deliver industry-leading cybersecurity services.
“We’ve seen a tremendous response to the penetration testing services we launched last year and want to take it to the next level with in-house research and development,” says Brian Bouchard, President and CEO of Alacrinet. “The knowledge and skills that the Chamber's Key team brings, combined with our expertise in implementing and managing the leading security solutions, brings a lot of added value to our clients.”
ALACRINET SECURITY LABS
With this acquisition, we will be launching the Alacrinet Security Labs. This division will be dedicated to researching new Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) and publishing our findings with the details to remediate and mitigate risks.
According to Mike Pena, CEO of Chamber’s Key and now VP of Penetration Testing at Alacrinet, “Alacrinet Security Labs will take a customer-focused approach to security research. This acquisition aligns our common goal of creating a premier client-focused penetration testing research firm where the client experience is just as important as the reporting.”
In the coming months, we’re excited to build a team of highly skilled researchers. “As we grow the team we’re also looking to implement a training course to certify the skill level and experience of our penetration testers. In conjunction with their technical certifications, our training course will provide penetration testers with best practices and processes that connect their testing with the business goals and security solutions.”
ABOUT ALACRINET
Alacrinet is a Palo Alto-based IT Security consulting firm serving enterprise clients across all industries nationwide. As a full-service partner, Alacrinet helps address clients’ security challenges by identifying areas of risk and providing the knowledge and recommendations to implement a strong security posture. We’ve established three key security pillars - Solutions, Services, and Staffing – to meet the demands in all areas of cybersecurity.
Learn more at www.alacrinet.com
ABOUT CHAMBER'S KEY CYBERSECURITY
Chamber's Key Cybersecurity (Chamber's Key) is a boutique penetration testing research firm based out of the Pacific Northwest in the greater Seattle area. With significant consulting experience in industries such as manufacturing, public sector, fintech, and healthcare, Chamber's Key is uniquely positioned to help organizations mature their overall security posture. Chamber's Key's client-focused approach incentivizes their researchers to go beyond the discovery and exploitation of vulnerabilities but also provide the client with all the consulting necessary to harden their environments.
