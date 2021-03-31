St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs and Possession of a Controlled Substance

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A401344

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: March 30, 2021 at approximately 1808 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont RT 244, Fairlee

VIOLATION: DUI Drug & Possession of a Controlled Substance

ACCUSED: Shannon Higgins

AGE: (47)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 30, 2021 at approximately 1808 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Vermont Route 244

in Failree, VT. Troopers, with the assistance of the Thetford Police Department,

arrived on scene and made contact with the operator of the vehicle, identified

as Shannon Higgins (47).

Troopers observed signs of impairment and Higgins underwent Standardized Field

Sobriety Tests roadside. Troopers also observed drug paraphernalia inside the

vehicle and consent was granted to search the vehicle, where controlled

substances were located.

Higgins was placed under arrest and transported to the Bradford State Police

Outpost for processing. He was later released to a sober adult.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 30, 2021 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.