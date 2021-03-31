St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs and Possession of a Controlled Substance
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A401344
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: March 30, 2021 at approximately 1808 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont RT 244, Fairlee
VIOLATION: DUI Drug & Possession of a Controlled Substance
ACCUSED: Shannon Higgins
AGE: (47)
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 30, 2021 at approximately 1808 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Vermont Route 244
in Failree, VT. Troopers, with the assistance of the Thetford Police Department,
arrived on scene and made contact with the operator of the vehicle, identified
as Shannon Higgins (47).
Troopers observed signs of impairment and Higgins underwent Standardized Field
Sobriety Tests roadside. Troopers also observed drug paraphernalia inside the
vehicle and consent was granted to search the vehicle, where controlled
substances were located.
Higgins was placed under arrest and transported to the Bradford State Police
Outpost for processing. He was later released to a sober adult.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 30, 2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.