VT Highway Safety Partners to hold virtual press event - April 5th - Connect to Disconnect Campaign

Driving? Put Down That Phone

Law Enforcement Urging Distracted Drivers to Remember:

Connect to Disconnect (C2D)

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Vermont State Police, County Sheriffs and Local Police Departments will be joining forces across the State of Vermont to focus enforcement efforts on texting and distracted-driving laws, and to raise awareness about the dangers—and legal implications—of distracted driving. Connect to Disconnect is an enforcement campaign bringing awareness to Distracted Driving during the month of April. The campaign will run from April 8thth to April 11th.

According to NHTSA, nationwide between 2012-2017, nearly 20,000 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver. In fact, there were 3,166 people killed in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2017. This means that nearly one-tenth of all fatal crashes that year were reported as distraction-affected. An analysis by the AAA Foundation of 2009-2012 data found that while more than 80 percent of drivers believed it was completely unacceptable for a motorist to text behind the wheel; more than a third of those same drivers admitted to reading text messages while operating a passenger motor vehicle themselves.

In Vermont from 2013 to 2017, 957 motor vehicle crashes were caused by a distracted driver. It is against the law for anyone to text and drive. In addition, hand-held use of an electronic device is against the law. This includes when a motorist is stopped in traffic; for example, when stopped at a red light.

People know texting and driving is dangerous and illegal, but they do it anyway, and it puts others at risk. Beginning April 8th, Vermont law enforcement will be focused on distracted driving, and those who choose to violate distracted driving laws will be stopped and ticketed. The goal is not to write tickets, rather to educate and save lives, making our roadways safe for all to use.

There will be a virtual press conference to start the new Connect to Disconnect Campaign on April 5th at 10:30 am. There will be representatives from the Agency of Transportation, the Vermont State Police, and County and Local Law enforcement agencies on hand to answer questions. Those wishing to attend the virtual press event are asked to contact William Jenkins, Law Enforcement Liaison with the Vermont State Highway Safety Office via email at bill.jenkins@partner.vermont.gov to receive a link for the press event.

In addition, AT&T will be promoting their “It Can Wait” program at this press conference. For more than a decade, AT&T’s nationwide “It Can Wait” campaign has partnered with local officials, schools, nonprofit organizations and public safety to help educate students and adults alike about the dangers of distracted driving. Through this campaign, more than 40 Million people have pledged to never drive distracted, and to speak up as a passenger. Research shows 57% of people are more likely to stop driving distracted if a friend or passenger pressures them to. Visit www.ItCanWait.com to take the pledge and to find impactful resources and information you can use to spread this simple message: No text, photo, email or post is worth a life – it can wait.

###

Lieutenant Tara Thomas

Special Operations | Executive Officer

Vermont State Police

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Ph: 802-872-4045

Tara.L.Thomas@vermont.gov