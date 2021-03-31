Maryland Energy Administration Awards $3.3 Million for Energy Efficiency & Resiliency Projects that Avoid Power Outages

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) announced $3.3 million in grant funding for fiscal year (FY) 2021 Combined Heat and Power (CHP) grants enabling eight Maryland organizations to maximize energy efficiency, decrease carbon emissions and maintain services during a power outage. CHP systems combine technologies to efficiently reduce energy waste and offer cleaner, more resilient energy. The CHP grant is funded by the Strategic Energy Investment Fund.

“Powering Maryland’s clean energy future is an essential collaboration between the public and private sectors,” said Dr. Mary Beth Tung, MEA Director. “This round of new CHP awards builds on our previous successes and ensures that Maryland businesses and critical infrastructure are able to run more efficiently and provide services, even during a blackout.”

A total of $3.3 million in funding was available for FY21, and was divided between two cycles. A full list of all FY21 awardees can be found here, and see spotlight grantees below:

Becton-Dickinson and Company is a medical technology company that earlier this year announced an antigen test that helps to detect the COVID-19 virus. Located in Cockeysville, the company will use their $650,000 award to enhance operation sustainability and diminish power outages. This new 2,000 kW CHP system will satisfy nearly half of annual electricity consumption needs, plus produce necessary hot water and steam. The system will also serve critical facility equipment during power outages, enabling production to continue at 50% capacity even in a blackout.

ITility, a Veteran-Owned Disabled Small Business specializing in a variety of services, including renewable energy system development, received a $120,000 award for an innovative project fueled by 100% clean and renewable energy derived by onsite-produced biogas. Partnering with Elceed Farm in Somerset County, ITility will design and install a 27 kW renewable natural gas (RNG) system. The RNG will be produced in an onsite anaerobic digester that utilizes the farm’s chicken manure, allowing for increased nutrient management that helps improve water quality in the Chesapeake Bay. The CHP system will provide the farm with approximately 75% of its annual electricity, and the thermal energy will be used to help the anaerobic digester optimally operate. This project could be replicated at farms across the state.

The Bethesda North Marriott & Conference Center, located in Rockville, requires continuous access to reliable, affordable electricity and heat energy in order to ensure the satisfaction of guests and attendees. To enhance the cost-effectiveness and resilience of their operations, the property received a $363,000 FY21 MEA CHP award for the installation of a 550 kW system. It will produce electricity to satisfy approximately 60% of annual consumption needs, and the heat output will be used to enhance the efficiency of hot water production.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City will use their $108,000 award to reduce energy costs for low-to-moderate income residents at Douglass Home, a multifamily housing community in east Baltimore, with a 180 kW CHP system that will meet approximately 75% of the building’s annual electricity needs. The system is projected to operate at an exceptionally high efficiency of 81% and will reduce electricity bills for residents.

CHP is ideal for critical infrastructure facilities like hospitals, wastewater treatment plants, and critical manufacturers. CHP systems can also be implemented by businesses, multifamily housing facilities, and other industries where continuous access to reliable electricity and heat are needed. MEA’s CHP Resource Guide provides more details for those looking to upgrade.



