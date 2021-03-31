Dr. Joynicole Martinez invited to join Charlotte Business Journal Leadership Trust
Charlotte Business Journal Leadership Trust is an Invitation-Only Community for Top Business Decision Makers in the Charlotte AreaCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joynicole Martinez, CEO of The Alchemist Agency, has been invited to join Charlotte Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in the Charlotte area.
Joynicole was chosen for membership by the Charlotte Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to her experience, leadership and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. Dr. Joynicole is a dynamic keynote speaker and recognized internationally for her years of experience providing capacity-building services, including strategic planning and organizational design with a focus on leadership and executive training and coaching, performance and change management, fund development and impact measurement.
“Charlotte’s thriving business community is powered by leaders like Joynicole,” said T.J. McCullough, publisher of the Charlotte Business Journal. “We’re honored to be creating a space where the region’s business influencers come together to increase their impact on the community, build their businesses and connect with and strengthen one another.”
As an invited member, Joynicole will contribute her expertise to the Charlotte Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. She will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group’s mobile app.
Dr. Joynicole Martinez accepted membership saying, “I’m so honored to be a part of the Leadership Trust, and to join an expertly curated membership community that offers such extraordinary value to the Charlotte and wider Carolina leadership community. I look forward to contributing, but am equally motivated by the opportunity to learn from the vast experience of such a diverse group of professionals.”
The Charlotte Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to welcome Joynicole to the community and looks forward to helping her elevate her personal brand, strengthen her circle of trusted advisors and position her to further impact the Charlotte business community and beyond.
About Business Journals Leadership Trust
Charlotte Business Journal Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust — a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on bizjournals.com, business and executive coaching and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit trust.bizjournals.com.
The Alchemist Agency is a business management consulting company committed to tailoring each engagement to fit the unique needs and expected outcomes of every client. Whether change and growth requires executive coaching, leadership development, operational efficiency, or building effective teams, The Alchemist Agency will work with you until your company objectives are defined and met. To set up a consultation to identify goals and a strategy visit TheAlchemistAgency.com
