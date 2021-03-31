Spectral Medical’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Dialco Medical Announces Receipt of Health Canada License for DIMI

Immediately enables DIMI to be used within Canadian hospitals, clinics and in home

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dialco Medical Inc. (“Dialco”) has obtained its Health Canada license for the DIMI RRT system.



As per the Health Canada license, DIMI is a prescription only medical device, indicated for hemodialysis (“HD”), hemodiafiltration (“HDF”) and ultrafiltration (“UF”) for patients weighing 20 kgs or more, and can be used in hospitals, clinics and at home (by a trained and qualified individual considered to be competent in the use of this device).

“With DIMI licensed in Canada, Dialco can continue to move down its commercialization pathways,” said Dr. Gualtiero Guadagni, President of Dialco Medical. “DIMI’s versatility addresses many of the barriers to adoption for home hemodialysis, and positions DIMI as the ideal device for multiple segments of chronic dialysis patients across Canada. DIMI provides patients and their care partners with the option and flexibility to dialyze conveniently at home, while reducing lengthy and time exhaustive travel to in-centre hemodialysis. For nursing homes this provides the opportunity to care for their patients safely on site. Additionally, DIMI’s use of pre-packaged dialysate fluid bags addresses water quality issues as barriers to hemodialysis in rural and indigenous communities. Ultimately, we believe DIMI can assist healthcare networks across Canada to meet the needs of chronic dialysis patients while improving health outcomes and reducing costs.”

Remaining Health Canada Approval:

There remains one final Health Canada license for DIMI to unlock the full dialysis modality of the device. Management expects to make its submission to Health Canada for peritoneal dialysis (“PD”) in Q3 2021. Currently, there are no competing chronic dialysis devices with multiple modality. DIMI is the only device capable of performing both HD and PD, which helps late-stage PD patients transition to HD seamlessly.

DIMI Value Proposition: Addressing Barriers to Adoption for Home HD

The DIMI renal replacement system is based on a fully integrated cassette technology, which simplifies set-up, operation, and management of a dialysis session when compared to other instruments currently available on the market. The DIMI system comes fully assembled and uses pre-packaged dialysis fluid bags providing greater portability and versatility.

Table 1: DIMI vs. Competitors

Device Characteristics DIMI Competitors

(w/Reverse Osmosis (“RO”) Portability High Low (RO component adds significant size and weight) Multiple Modality Only device capable of performing HD/HDF and PD HD only Versatility Pre-packaged dialysate fluid bags make DIMI suitable for any geographic region

Open platform compatible with any dialyzer Need for expensive additional water treatment system in geographical areas where water quality is poor

Closed platform Usability & Training Easy to use – no requirement for patient to undertake maintenance

Peace of mind knowing dialysate is pre-mixed to a specific prescription Patients/care givers and providers are required to follow a complex maintenance and verification schedule on a daily and monthly basis. Home renovation required No Electric and Plumbing

Chris Seto, COO and CFO of Spectral, commented, “The Health Canada license for the DIMI RRT system is an important milestone in creating value for our shareholders. We believe DIMI is a disruptive technology that is at the forefront of addressing the most significant barriers to adoption for HHD, and DIMI’s best-in-class differentiating characteristics should be an advantage in penetrating both the Canadian and U.S. markets. We look forward to providing meaningful updates as commercial developments unfold.”

Dialco recently received its Medical Device Single Audit Program (“MDSAP”) certification, which is the highest quality and regulatory standard in the medical device industry.

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company’s Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX is approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 300,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year.

Spectral, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dialco Medical Inc., is also commercializing a new proprietary platform, “SAMI”, targeting the renal replacement therapy (“RRT”) market. Dialco is also seeking regulatory approval for in-home use of “DIMI” which is based on the same RRT platform, but will be intended for home hemodialysis use. “DIMI” recently received its FDA 510k clearance for use in hospital and clinical settings.

Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information, please visit www.spectraldx.com.

