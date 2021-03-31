Feminine Hygiene Market Size to hit USD 27.80 Billion by 2027 | 5.4% CAGR Rate Says Brandessence Market Research

Market Players for Global Feminine Hygiene Market are Procter and Gamble, Edgewell Personal Care, Unicharm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lil-Lets Group, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Ontex International, Natracare, Kao Corporation

/EIN News/ -- Pune , India, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandessence Market Research has published a new report title, “Feminine Hygiene Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027”. Increasing awareness regarding menstrual health & hygiene and growing female literacy rate are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the Global Feminine Hygiene Market.

Global Feminine Hygiene Market size is valued at USD 19.24 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 27.80 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

Feminine hygiene is used to describe the personal care products used by women vaginal discharge, menstruation & other body function related to vulva. The feminine hygiene products are either disposable or reusable on the basis of material used to manufacture the product. The growing working women population along with domestic responsibilities, the hygiene & well being are often overlooked or neglected. The cleaning & infection free intimate areas are of high concern to remain health, avoiding this can lead to long term fatal diseases including cervical or ovarian cancer. According to Wateraid organization; the lack of water, basic sanitation and hygiene leads to deaths of almost 800,000 women globally in a year.

The demand to consider feminine hygiene as basic need has been on rise in many economies. Federal Bureau of Prisons, USA world provide free, adequate quantity of pad for each women prisoner to provide proper healthcare. The cost of hygiene product is very high in many low income economies; at least million of women don’t have enough money to afford the products and leads to lack of education due to drop out. The increased awareness about the feminine hygiene along with the available product would lead women towards well being such as rural population. The adoption of right product is of foremost importance to keep normal pH level and live a healthy life.

During Covid-19 pandemic, the government imposed lockdown globally which led to increase in unemployment globally. The increased unemployment resulted in decreased customer purchasing power which decreased the demand of the feminine products. According to scroll, only 15% of Indian girls had access to sanitary pad in lockdown similar to that, women in Fiji, US, UK, etc. reported shortage of supply & hiked prices due to disturbed supply chain along with contracted manufacturing.

News: Indian Government Planned to Rs 12,000 Crore Boost for Access to Sanitary Pad in Partner with Corporate

August 28th 2020; Indian government is going to launch a scheme worth Rs 12,000 crore to ensure access to sanitary pad across India by its popular Re1/pad Suvidha brand. Suvidha initiative is government’s effort women’s healthcare & empowerment and pads ox-biodegradable, breaks in pieces in presence of oxygen & biodegrade. The monthly usage of sanitary napkins in India stands at 500cr units. Initiative involves corporate to adopt the villages or district as part of CSR activity for increased access to sanitary napkins.

Key Players for Global Feminine Hygiene Market Report:

Some of the key players for Global Feminine Hygiene Market are Procter and Gamble, Edgewell Personal Care, Unicharm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lil-Lets Group, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Ontex International, Natracare, Kao Corporation and others.

Increasing Menstrual Health & Hygiene Awareness and Growing Female Literacy Rate are Some of the Major Factors Driving the Market Growth

The major factor driving the growth of global feminine hygiene market is the increasing awareness regarding menstrual health & hygiene among women population globally. The social media, television, government initiatives, etc. have increased the awareness of hygiene in women which lead to increase demand for feminine hygiene products and hence is also fostering the market growth. According to National Family Health Survey 2015-2016, only 36% of menstruating women use sanitary napkins. In addition, the growing female population and female literacy rate is also supplementing the market growth. According to World Bank, the adult female literacy rate is about 83%. Furthermore, growing disposable income & government policies such as government of India’s Suvidha initiative to support the feminine hygiene is also augmenting the market growth.

However, high prices of products in low income economies such as Bangladesh, Kenya, etc. and cultural taboos, norms and lack of knowledge may hinder the market growth. In spite of that, increasing development of eco-friendly, biodegradable feminine hygiene products will also support environmental safety along with health and thus may create more opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow at a Highest CAGR in the Global Feminine Hygiene Market

The global feminine hygiene market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR in the global feminine hygiene market within the forecast period due to its large population and growing awareness among consumers in this region. The region holds 60% of world population out of which 49.3% are females. In addition, the growing working women population with increased literacy rate will drive the market growth in this region. Furthermore, the increasing government schemes to increase the hygiene awareness will improve the market growth. Government of India is investing Rs 12,000 crores to ensure access for sanitary pad in rural area. North America is expected to capture significant share in the global feminine hygiene market due to high disposable income, highly advanced economy and large women work force along with the health awareness in this region.

Global feminine hygiene market report is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region & country level. Based upon product type, global feminine hygiene market is classified into sanitary napkins/pads, panty liners, feminine hygiene wash, tampons and menstrual cups. Based upon distribution channel, global feminine hygiene market is divided into drug stores/pharmacies, convenience stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, online channels and others.

By Product type:

Sanitary Napkins/Pads

Panty Liners

Feminine Hygiene Wash

Tampons

Menstrual Cups

By Distribution Channel:

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online Channels

Others

The regions covered in global feminine hygiene market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of global feminine hygiene is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, India, Japan, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

