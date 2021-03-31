Monica Brosnan invites readers to see ‘Life as Seen in the Eyes of Tatiana’

Book portrays the love and friendship between a cat and her human parent

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tatiana is a doughty, plucky cat who takes the bite out of living alone. After she had a very sad, troubled kittenhood, Tatiana was adopted by author Monica Brosnan. Soon, Tatiana established herself as the chief occupant of their large home. “Life as Seen in the Eyes of Tatiana” (published by XlibrisUK in December 2019) tells this beloved cat’s story.

Set for a new marketing campaign, the book invites readers to join Tatiana as she recounts her vivid memories — from the sad to the happy ones. Here, she talks about her pussycat mother named Abigail and her brother Ginger. She also details her early beginnings as animal in distress until, finally, she found her forever home.

“(I want readers) to learn a lesson from my conversation that animals, most especially cats, must be treated with love, understanding and great care,” the author states. “This means that a knowledge of what diet suits them and to have fresh water available at all times.”

“Life as Seen in the Eyes of Tatiana” is written to show the world how wonderful cats and other animals are. It aims to show readers the unconditional pleasure that pets can give. Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/806312-life-as-seen-in-the-eyes-of-tatiana to purchase a copy.

“Life as Seen in the Eyes of Tatiana”

By Monica Brosnan

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 54 pages | ISBN 9781984592798

E-Book | 54 pages | ISBN 9781984592781

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Monica Brosnan was born in Dublin, Ireland, the only girl in a family of six boys. Her parents, Catherine and Joseph, ran a cattle farm about 25 minutes from Dublin City center. At an early age, she was sent to a private boarding school for young women. She decided to study biomedical science and later worked in Trinity College, Dublin; Iraq; and the University of Zurich, Switzerland, where her husband, Tom, soon joined her when he took up a position as an academic lecturer. They later set up an extremely successful academic institute in Switzerland. They traveled worldwide, privately and for business. While they were on business in Turkey, Tom died suddenly from a brain hemorrhage. Through this trauma, Brosnan was alone and had to return to Ireland for his funeral. Then, she went to Switzerland to take over her late husband’s directorship of their international management institute. Four years later, she met Bill out of the blue — a manna from heaven. After 16 years of bliss, dear Bill died suddenly too. Her trauma once more was unbearable. Now, Brosnan is with her little gem, her cat Tatiana, who has been with her through thick and thin, and whose story is now published.

