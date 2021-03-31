Sheesha Finance and Royale Finance Partner to Leverage Premier DeFi Staking Mechanism

The partnership utilizes Sheesha’s Mutual Fund model allowing Royale network participants access to a variety of DeFi project rewards without direct investment

/EIN News/ -- BELIZE, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Sheesha Finance (https://sheesha.finance/), the first one-stop-shop for investors to get diversified exposure to DeFi projects, and Royale Finance (https://royale.finance/), a cross-chain DeFi solution using liquidity pools to provide funding for iGaming startups, today announced a partnership leveraging the staking mechanism features of the Sheesha platform. The partnership innovates traditional DeFi blockchain staking and brings additional value to all network participants by providing portfolio diversification while minimizing risk.





With the growing popularity of DeFi projects, many investors are now looking to invest in promising, authentic DeFi startups. Sheesha Finance has created a unique model that embraces full-scale transparency and integrity, while supporting reputable DeFi ecosystems such as Royale Finance.





Sheesha Finance uses a staking mechanism called a “Liquidity Generation Event” (LGE) that encourages participants to select an available blockchain network and contribute Ethereum (ETH) or Binance Coins (BNB) in return for Liquidity Provision Tokens (LP) on the network they have chosen. The LGEs are open for a certain period of time, and in this instance, two weeks.





“Our goal has always been to improve the De-Fi ecosystem and transform its operational mechanisms,” said Saeed Hareb Al Darmaki, Founder of Sheesha Finance. “By leveraging our liquidity generating events, we are able to help De-Fi projects expand market reach, gain new investors and holders. Our newest partner, Royale Finance has been a totem for transformational changes in the iGaming niche and we are proud to work with them to further grow their network influence by utilizing our unique staking mechanism.”





“The partnership with Sheesha Finance is extremely important for us. It provides the much needed distribution stability lacking in most DeFi ecosystems today,” said Matthew Armstrong, COO at Royale Finance. “This mutually beneficial partnership helps Sheesha expand its network partners and reach while providing Royale network participants an interesting investment avenue through Sheesha’s liquidity generation events.”





Liquidity Provision Tokens (LP) can be staked to continuously earn Royale Finance tokens ($ROYA) as well as other network tokens available under the Sheesha ecosystem. Increased participation in this program will greatly improve the overall metrics of Royale Finance, control the distribution of $ROYA in the market, curb inflation, and attract bigger investors looking to team up with valuable players in the DeFi/iGaming niche. Royale Finance will give a certain amount of their native token, $ROYA, from their liquidity mining to help support this joint staking initiative.





Sheesha Finance has conducted external audits of its platform to validate the security protocols and ensure its smart contracts are error-free; Sheesha received a 100% grading by Zokyo, a highly reputable auditing firm. Sheesha’s approach exposes its users to a wide array of interesting DeFi projects and foregoes the stress of manually searching for viable DeFi investment opportunities. By staking LP tokens with Sheesha, network participants will be able to earn Sheesha’s native tokens as well as the tokens of other existing and potential future DeFi projects on the platform.







About Sheesha

Sheesha Finance (https://sheesha.finance/) is the one-stop-shop for DeFi projects, similar to a DeFi mutual fund. Sheesha aims to solve locked cryptocurrency inaccessibility issues in DeFi by creating easily convertible assets that can be freely utilized to maximize participant rewards and gain exposure to existing and upcoming DeFi projects. After launch, Sheesha Finance plans to maintain market transparency and integrity by giving control to the native token holders through a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

Twitter - Medium - Telegram - Gitbook





About Royale Finance

Royale Finance is an industry-focused decentralised lending protocol. Its purpose is to create Web 3.0 smart-backed funding solutions using De-Fi primitives in order to support the innovation of iGaming products and platforms. The combination of iGaming rewards, uncorrelated to De-Fi crypto assets but powered by base layer De-Fi protocols, we call iGDeFi.

Website | Whitepaper | Telegram | Medium | Twitter | LinkedIn





Media Contact: sheesha@transformgroup.com royalefinance@transformgroup.com