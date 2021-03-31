Oncology Pharma Has Provided Initial Funding to NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Feasibility Studies for Initial Phases of IND-Enabling Activities

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Oncology Pharma, Inc. (OTC: ONPH) is pleased to announce that it has provided the initial financing for the initiation of formal drug development and preclinical planning; based upon proprietary nanoemulsion technology licensed from NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals. Oncology Pharma has wired initial funds to develop and evaluate a dactinomycin nanoemulsion drug.

Oncology Pharma has begun its evolution into the next phase of implementing funds and completing its first stage of funding for NanoSmart. The Company plans to continue additional funding for research and development moving forward. A version of this product originally received FDA Orphan Drug Designation in 2015.

The licensed technology possesses proprietary technology and intellectual property rights for the development of pharmaceutical drug formulations that are liposomal and/or emulsion-based formulations and that may incorporate Anti-Nuclear Antibodies (ANA). The Autoantibodies utilized as carrier agents for pharmaceutical compounds used in tumor imaging and cancer treatment

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTCPK: ONPH) (the "Company") is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

ABOUT NANOSMART PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

NanoSmart® Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held California corporation that is developing nanoparticle drug delivery platforms that utilize anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) to target existing drug therapies to areas of necrosis present in virtually all solid cancer tumors.

