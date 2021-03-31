Inovalon Data Powers New Insights on Diverse Healthcare Populations

Data-Driven Research Presented at Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP), ISPOR Annual Meeting and Key Spring Conferences Powered by Inovalon’s MORE2 Registry® Dataset

/EIN News/ -- BOWIE, Md., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced new research to be presented across all major healthcare coverage populations powered by its large-scale, real-world Medical Outcomes Research for Effectiveness and Economics Registry (MORE2 Registry®).



Inovalon’s MORE2 Registry®, one of the nation’s largest and most comprehensive healthcare datasets, will be featured in research presented at: the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy Annual Meeting, the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, the American College of Cardiology’s 70th Annual Scientific Session, the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Annual Meeting, Digestive Disease Week 2021, and the AcademyHealth Annual Research Meeting.

“The research that is being presented at these conferences showcases the capabilities and depth of the MORE2 Registry®,” said John E. Linnehan, practice director of Health Economics & Advanced Analytics in Inovalon’s Life Sciences & Advisory Services business. “The MORE2 Registry® provides an unparalleled view of the healthcare marketplace, giving all healthcare stakeholders practical solutions to understand, influence, and thrive in today’s environment.”

Inovalon’s MORE2 Registry® dataset is one of the nation’s largest primary source, longitudinally matched datasets containing real-world medical, pharmacy, laboratory, demographic, and clinical data on more than 332 million unique patients and 61 billion medical events across Medicare fee-for-service, Medicare Part D, Medicare Advantage, managed Medicaid, and commercially insured populations. Ongoing analysis of the MORE2 Registry® dataset powers highly valuable insights into important healthcare issues; machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence algorithm development and training for Modules of the Inovalon ONE® Platform; and the real-time decision support, care, quality, outcomes and economic improvements of healthcare empowered through Inovalon’s solutions.

This research, spanning multiple high-impact healthcare industry challenges, was conducted by Avalere Health, an Inovalon company specializing in data-driven healthcare research and strategic advisory services, in partnership with its clients.

Research to be Presented

AMCP Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy Annual Meeting from April 13-14, 2021

Mortality, Healthcare Burden and Costs of Clostridioides Difficile Infections and Recurrences in the Medicare Population

Relationship of COPD Exacerbation Burden on Subsequent Healthcare Costs in a Medicare FFS Claims Analysis

Direct Healthcare Resource Utilization and Cost in Managed Care Members with Non-Dialysis Dependent Chronic Kidney Disease, with and Without Severe Anemia

Real-World Healthcare Utilization, Costs, and Overall Survival Among Patients with Intermediate- to High-Risk Myelofibrosis in the United States: Ruxolitinib Exposed vs. Unexposed

ATS International Conference from May 14-19, 2021

Does Baseline Exacerbation History in COPD Predict Future Exacerbation Frequency? Real-World Insights from Multiple U.S. Insurers

Pneumonia Burden and Exacerbations: A Large Real-World Evaluation of Events and Risks Among COPD Patients in the U.S.

American College of Cardiology’s 70th Annual Scientific Session from May 15-17, 2021

Part D Out of Pocket Payments in Medicare Beneficiaries with Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction



Virtual ISPOR 2021 from May 15-17, 2021

Healthcare Utilization, Cost, and Quality Among High-Need, High-Cost Medicare Beneficiaries in Medicare Fee-for-Service vs. Medicare Advantage

Incident Costs of Dialysis Initiation Among Medicare Beneficiaries with Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease

Characteristics, Cost, and Healthcare Resource Use in a Population of Medicare Fee-for-Service Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Who also Experience Pneumonia



Digestive Disease Week 2021 from May 21-23, 2021

A Real-World Comparison of Mortality, Healthcare Resource Utilization, and Cost Among Medicare Beneficiaries with Clostridioides Difficile Infection with and Without Sepsis



AcademyHealth Annual Research Meeting from June 14-17, 2021

Healthcare Utilization, Cost and Quality Among High-Need Medicare Beneficiaries in Medicare Fee-for-Service vs. Medicare Advantage



