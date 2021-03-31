Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RestorePoint Powers PLASMA™ Platform with Fusion – a New Data Control Center Enabling Businesses to Control and Automate Data Management Functions

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RestorePoint (www.restorepoint.ai), a metro Atlanta based technology leader in data management, integrated security and business analytics, is pleased to announce that it has added a new Data Control Center – Fusion – to its innovative PLASMA platform.

“PLASMA’s new Fusion module provides businesses the ability to easily control and automate data management functions in the PLASMA Platform,” says Scott Danner, Chief Customer Officer, RestorePoint. “Businesses want self-service capability to schedule data refresh, establish thresholds related to process automation and manage end user notifications – ultimately improving speed to value.”

With PLASMA Fusion, businesses can now connect, correlate, visualize, distribute, automate and control complex bi-directional data flow from multiple sources anytime, anywhere. To find out how your company can benefit, email us at sales@restorepoint.ai or visit our website www.restorepoint.ai.

About RestorePoint:
RestorePoint’s expertise is in data management, business intelligence and integrated security. RestorePoint’s PLASMA Platform has been adopted across many industries including service providers, commercial real estate, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing and financial services.

Contact Info:
Tracey Gaertner
Tracey@Tag5marketing.com
404-918-7877

 


