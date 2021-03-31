Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN ) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on February 8, 2021, a cash dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on April 9, 2021. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2021.



Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO (516) 444-3400 SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.