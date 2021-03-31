MEEZBO, the automated microgreens grower has just launched on Kickstarter
Meezbo is an innovative, smart indoor garden with self-watering and lighting systems that will grow fresh microgreens all year round only at a touch of a buttonLIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -Innovative, smart indoor garden with self-watering and lighting systems
-Fresh, tasty and healthy microgreens for your daily meals, year-round
-Designed to fit anywhere in your home or office, comes in 2 sizes
-Made from sustainable, eco-friendly components
MEEZBO Ltd announces the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to promote an innovative microgreens grower that meets the global megatrends of health and urbanization. The Meezbo microgreens grower is aimed specifically at people with a healthy, sustainable lifestyle, as well as businesses (culinary industries, retail centers, hospitality facilities…).
Innovation, sustainability and aesthetics
Meezbo is a smart, app-controlled micro-garden which uses 100% non-toxic fibre mats as a growing medium instead of the classic soil growing. The founders of Meezbo recognize their responsibility to protect the environment and this is what drove the use of only sustainable materials for building the product, having aluminium tubes, wooden trays and BPA free plastic plates as the main components. The product uses automated and software controlled LED lights and watering systems that allow consumers to enjoy a large variety of fresh microgreens all year-round, with zero-effort.
“When we started designing Meezbo, this is the experience we had in mind:
Providing our users with an elegant piece of decor that they’ll be proud to install in their homes and which will effortlessly provide them with fresh nutritious microgreens to enjoy in their favourite recipes.” Stefan Besnea, engineer, CEO and co-founder of Meezbo Ltd.
Meeting the consumers’ needs: the advent of microgreens and “grow your own” movement
Since the coronavirus outbreak in early 2020, consumers who were confined to their private sphere started looking more into DIY and indoor gardening products. As a result, the need for locally grown superfoods without harmful substances and a smart indoor garden that is easy-to-use and delivers fresh greens all year-round becomes ever more essential.
That’s why the Meezbo team imagined an innovative stylish grower for fresh microgreens. With aromatic flavour and high concentration of nutrients (they can contain up to 40 times more essential nutrients compared to their mature counterparts), microgreens are loaded in vitamins and make a great addition to any healthy diet and lifestyle. Originally reserved to chefs, microgreens are becoming ever more popular amongst the urban population in search of adding color and flavor to their meals.
“Imagine coming home to this stylish grower stashed with fresh microgreens. Now imagine opening the Meezbo mobile app and picking a delicious recipe from the list we carefully set up for you. Once you’ve finished preparing your meal, you’ll only need to harvest and sprinkle your microgreens on top. What an easy way to kick up your meals with fresh nutritious greens!” Mihail Vieru, engineer,CTO and co-founder of Meezbo Ltd.
Kickstarter campaign launching on March 31st
Meezbo Ltd aims for growth in selected markets in Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East. To facilitate this, a crowdfunding campaign for £30.000 has launched today. Future clients will be able to choose from a range of rewards, the lowest stake (£10) offering a unique opportunity to plant a tree in a location of their choice. Super Early Bird packages will be offered with up to 32% discount compared to predicted retail price and will be limited to 25 pieces for each selected size. Early Bird growers are offered with over 25% discount and limited to 75 pieces per size. Each level of reward will include the selected grower and a full growing kit.
