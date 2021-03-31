Traditional Boat Festival back with 4-days of pure indulgence -gets ‘green light’ for Aug 27th-30th at Henley-on-Thames
Traditional Boat Festival back with 4-days of pure indulgence Popular event gets ‘green light’ for Aug 27th-30th at Henley-on-Thames Oxfordshire UKLONDON, UK, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE 42nd Thames Traditional Boat Festival - popularly known as ‘The Trad’ - WILL go ahead again this year following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.
“Finally - we can announce that the four day festival will take place after missing last year for the first time in 41 years because of the pandemic,” said festival co-chairman Lady Judy McAlpine in a joint announcement with co-chairman Adam Toop.
The four-day festival - one more day than usual - will run over the late Summer Bank Holiday weekend, starting on Friday, August 27th and ending on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30th.
And after the above average summer-like temperatures this week it gave a taste of what is to come when the event once again graces the picturesque Fawley Meadows at Henley-on-Thames.
The festival is usually held in July but Lady Judy explained: “We have had to move it to August Bank Holiday weekend because we are dependent on the Royal Regatta for use of the Meadows.
We have all fingers crossed that the weather will be kind and that no other events will be taking place in Henley that weekend to detract from our spectacular four-day festival of family fun, food, drink, music, shopping and antiques. Oh - and don’t forget the BOATS!
We were very sad to miss 2020 because of the pandemic but this year the event will be even bigger and better with plenty of special treats for visitors.”
This is the largest gathering of classic river craft in the world and with the Dunkirk Little Ships dressed overall, they are a wonderfully picturesque sight, with vessels and owners primped and polished and itching to show off their beautiful craft.
And after they have shown off their boats the participants can even enter their four-legged pets in the dog show events.
“We are expecting big crowds again and the festival has grown over the past four decades to attract people from all over the world,” said Lady Judy.
“It will provide a quintessential English summer weekend by the river with bars and street food including the Crooked Billet pop-up pub with great music to transform each evening into the best Bank Holiday party.”
The dates to remember are:
Friday, August 27th - a ‘soft opening for the weekend’ but still a party night!
Saturday, August 28th and Sunday August 29th - full-on Festival all day long until 11pm;
Monday, August 30th - another full-on day and the music continues until 10pm..
“So put the dates in your diaries, polish up your vintage cars, children, dogs, even your boats and come and join us please!”
Boats eligible to take part in ‘The Trad’ have to be of traditional wooden construction, built in hot or cold moulding techniques, or can be composite crafts with metal frames and timber planking, built of riveted iron or steel, and also those built of canvas on a wooden frame.
The strict rules mean that any boats built wholly or partly of ferro concrete, fibre glass or plastics are not eligible for the rally. But there is a special interest class for those boats of special historic or constructional interest which are otherwise not eligible to enter .
The prestigious event now incorporates the traditional values of many other trades and crafts from a bygone era as well as providing a great fun day out for all of the family.
Watch this website for further information www.tradboatfestival.com
There are discounts for booking tickets on-line and entrance can be purchased at the gate for each individual day or a four-day ticket. https://www.tradboatfestival.com/festival-tickets
Lady Judy McAlpine
tradboatfestival.com
+44 7809 445465
admin@tradboatfestival.com