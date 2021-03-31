TDOT to Reduce Section of SR-30 to One Lane East of Pikeville in Bledsoe County Due to Roadway Settlement

Traffic will be controlled with temporary signals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Beginning on Tuesday afternoon, March 30, 2021, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will reduce a section of SR-30 East of Pikeville to one lane that will be controlled by a temporary traffic signal system. Because of recent heavy rains, the road has shown signs of settlement at this location.

TDOT geotechnical engineers will evaluate the site and determine a permanent repair for the site. Until repairs can be made, the road will remain at one lane.

