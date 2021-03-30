DOH News Release: Hawai‘i Department of Health Sexual & Gender Minority (SGM) workgroup releases first edition of provider service directory

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Sexual and Gender Minority (SGM) Workgroup has released the first edition of the Hawai’i SGM Services Directory, now available on the DOH SGM Resource Hub.

The SGM Services Directory was created in response to community requests and is a part of the SGM Workgroup’s commitment to making health and other services more accessible for sexual and gender minorities. The directory includes local SGM providers and businesses that opted to be included in late 2020. The SGM Workgroup is committed to future editions that will expand and update the current list.

“The SGM Services Directory is important because right now fear is still a barrier to going to the doctor,” said Itai Bradshaw-Lang (they/them), project lead for the directory. “The way the SGM and non-SGM community as a whole immediately reacted with such enthusiasm to the idea of the directory was really inspiring and beautiful. We are building a better future for everyone, and easy access to knowledgeable services are a part of that.”

The directory is now available on the SGM Workgroup Resource Hub at https://health.hawaii.gov/sexual-gender-minorities, the first DOH website dedicated to resources for SGM (also known as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and other, or LGBTQ+) people in Hawai‘i, as well as their loved ones and allies. The site was developed by the DOH SGM Workgroup, a coalition of various state agencies and community stakeholders, in partnership with the DOH Harm Reduction Services Branch.

“Through national and local data, and in conversations with our SGM communities, we know that culturally appropriate care is essential for sustainable, meaningful, and positive health outcomes,” said Thaddeus Pham (he/him), DOH Co-Chair of the SGM Workgroup. “We look to the thoughtful and insightful contributions from our workgroup members and community stakeholders to continue projects like these to better serve our SGM ‘ohana.”

For more information on the SGM Service Directory (including future editions), email Itai Bradshaw-Lang at [email protected].

For more information on the DOH SGM Workgroup, email Thaddeus Pham at [email protected].

# # #

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Thaddeus Pham (he/him)

Harm Reduction Services Branch

(808) 733-9298

Janice Okubo (she/her)

Communications Office

(808) 586-4445

Email: [email protected]